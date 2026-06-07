Kim Jong Un Vows Nuclear-Powered Navy and Secret Underwater Weapons Ahead of Xi Jinping Visit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to build a nuclear-powered navy and develop new "secret underwater weapons" during an inspection of a destroyer. The announcement, made with his daughter present, precedes a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping and is part of a new five-year defense plan.

North Korea n leader Kim Jong Un has announced plans to significantly enhance the country's naval capabilities with a nuclear-powered fleet and new "secret underwater weapons ".

The declaration was made during an inspection of the 5,000-tonne destroyer Kang Kon, a vessel that was observed alongside his teenage daughter, believed to be named Kim Ju Ae. This high-profile military showcase precedes a scheduled state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscoring a strategic alignment between the two nations.

Kim emphasized that naval modernization is a central pillar of a new five-year defense strategy ratified earlier this year, which aims to construct larger warships, including 10,000-tonne-class destroyers, and to develop advanced, undisclosed weapon systems. He stated that the navy must be prepared to deliver "a deadly blow at the enemy any moment under the water or on the water," positioning the force as a critical component of North Korea's nuclear deterrent.

The timing of the announcement, just one day before Xi's trip, is highly symbolic. Beijing's decision to send its president to Pyongyang signals a firm intent to reinforce ties with its nuclear-armed ally, especially as international scrutiny on North Korea's weapons programs intensifies. This diplomatic gesture follows the recent unveiling by North Korea of what South Korea's military assessed as a new uranium-enrichment facility, potentially boosting its capacity to produce nuclear weapon fuel.

Kim's pledge to expand nuclear forces "at an exponential rate" during the ship inspection is interpreted by analysts as a bid to solidify North Korea's status as an established nuclear power ahead of the high-level Chinese visit, thereby seeking legitimacy and stronger security guarantees. Despite the ambitious rhetoric, significant questions surround the actual operational readiness of North Korea's naval assets.

The Kang Kon, the second of two stealthily developed destroyers publicly revealed last year, suffered a notable setback during its launch ceremony in May 2023 at the port of Chongjin. The incident prompted a public rebuke from Kim, who termed the failure "criminal.

" Although state media later reported the ship's successful relaunch after repairs, independent defense experts remain skeptical about its full combat capability. Kim has subsequently ordered the construction of two additional 5,000-tonne destroyers, indicating a sustained commitment to the naval expansion program.

However, the technological hurdles, particularly in developing a functional nuclear-powered propulsion system and genuinely novel "underwater weapons," are immense and likely represent a long-term, aspirational goal rather than an immediate achievement. The convergence of this military buildup with the forthcoming Chinese visit highlights the intricate interplay between North Korea's domestic defense priorities and its diplomatic maneuvering within a shifting regional landscape





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

North Korea Kim Jong Un Naval Expansion Nuclear Weapons Xi Jinping China-North Korea Relations Kang Kon Destroyer Underwater Weapons Defense Strategy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kim Jong Un reveals plan for nuclear-armed navy with ‘secret underwater weapons’Kim Jong Un has vowed to accelerate efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy and develop ‘secret underwater weapons’.

Read more »

West Ham chief David Sullivan quits and vows to sue BBC over 'false allegations'David Sullivan has resigned as West Ham joint-chair and has vowed to sue the BBC ahead of 'impending publication of serious historic allegations'.

Read more »

Swinney vows to meet campaigning dad with MND who wants to help find a cureThe First Minister pledged to meet Mark Sommerville, who was diagnosed with MND in October 2023 and told he had just 18 months to live.

Read more »

Harry Kane vows to lead England at World Cup after stellar formEngland captain Harry Kane, fresh from his 79th international goal and a 67th season tally for Bayern Munich, expressed pride in wearing the shirt and confidence ahead of the World Cup. After a 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand, Kane and manager Julian Tuchel are finalising preparations with a last warm‑up against Costa Rica before the tournament opener against Croatia in Dallas on June 17.

Read more »