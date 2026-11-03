Kim Kardashian and Cast Shine at All's Fair Season 2 Premiere

Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close dazzled at the All's Fair season two premiere in New York City, showcasing high fashion before the Hulu sequel launch.

Kim Kardashian, 46, commanded attention at the season two premiere of the Hulu series All's Fair, arriving in New York City on Monday alongside her esteemed castmates. The event took place at Highline Studios, marking a glamorous gathering for the creative team and stars behind the hit show.

Kardashian showcased her signature silhouette in a striking gray leather gown that featured a corset-style bodice and intricate lace details. The ensemble included long fringe details inspired by off-the-shoulder straps and ribbons cascading down her hips, complemented by a snakeskin-inspired choker.

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She joined a powerhouse lineup of co-stars including Sarah Paulson, 51, Glenn Close, 79, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash-Betts for the red carpet debut. The group posed for photos with executive producer and director Anthony Hemingway, turning the arrival into a high-fashion spectacle.

Cast Fashion Highlights at Premiere

Glenn Close turned heads in a cream coat-dress featuring frayed fringe details on bell sleeves and a waterfall-style skirt, paired with tall black boots with sculptural inverted heels. Paulson opted for a chic black gown mixing velvet layers with snakeskin-printed leather pleats, styled with an asymmetrical strapless neckline and 18th-century-inspired panniers.

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Nash-Betts wore a sculptural black gown with intricate gold beaded embroidery and a dramatic scarf framing her face, while Naomi Watts chose a chic black tea dress with a plunging neckline, sky-high stilettos, and diamond-encrusted hoop earrings. Each star brought a unique aesthetic to the event, creating a visually stunning display of Hollywood glamour.

Upcoming Premiere on Hulu

The highly anticipated first episode of All's Fair season two is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, offering fans a first look at the continuation of the series. The premiere event served as a fitting celebration of the cast's chemistry and the show's elevated production values ahead of its streaming debut.