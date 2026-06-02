Kim Kardashian and Daughter North West Match in Diamond Grills in New Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian shares an Instagram post featuring matching diamond grills with her 12-year-old daughter North West, alongside photos of her other children and new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. The post highlights North's evolving bold style and Kim's 'cool mom' persona.

Kim Kardashian continues to position herself as a modern, 'cool' mother through her social media presence, particularly Instagram. A recent post showcased her and her 12-year-old daughter, North West , wearing matching diamond grills -custom dental jewelry that covers the teeth with decorative metal and stones.

The mother-daughter pair grinned for a selfie, with Kim wearing her hair slicked back and North displaying her signature blue hair and studded nails. The caption simply read, 'Lately,' and the carousel also included images of her other children with ex-husband Kanye West: Psalm, seven; Chicago, eight; and Saint, ten, as well as snapshots from her budding romance with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. This isn't North's first foray into bold fashion statements.

She previously sparked discussion after sharing selfies that seemed to show a new wrist piercing, a detail later clarified by her representatives as a sticker, not an actual piercing. North has a history of pushing boundaries: last August, she appeared to debut a dermal piercing on her middle finger during a trip to Italy, a look that divided opinion on her age-appropriateness. In October, she showed off fake face tattoos and flashy grills on TikTok.

More recently, she posted images suggesting faux face piercures during a shopping trip. Kim has openly admitted to occasional regrets about North's wardrobe choices, telling the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast in 2025, 'I'm like, okay, we're never wearing that again. Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.

' The Instagram post also provided insight into Kim's personal life, highlighting her relationship with Hamilton. The couple were featured in a series of photos from a bike ride, with Kim playfully struggling to balance. She also shared several bikini shots-including one in a skimpy white string bikini and another where she flipped the camera off in a black two-piece-clearly aiming to captivate her boyfriend's attention.

Kim and Hamilton's relationship has progressed quickly since they went public at the Super Bowl in February 2025, becoming Instagram official soon after. They shared their first public kiss while swimming in the Pacific Ocean near her Malibu home and were later seen together at Coachella. A significant milestone occurred when Hamilton was photographed having dinner with Kim and her children, marking his first appearance with her family.

The post also included a selfie with Kim's sister Khloe and Khloe's children, underscoring the family-oriented theme. Throughout the carousel, Kim presented a multifaceted image: a supportive mother documenting her children's individuality, a girlfriend showcasing her new romance, and a sister relishing family bonds. The narrative reinforces her brand as a trendsetting, unfiltered celebrity balancing motherhood with a vibrant personal life





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Kim Kardashian North West Diamond Grills Matching Outfits Lewis Hamilton Kanye West Celebrity Children Teen Fashion Instagram Post SKIMS Cool Mom Piercings Family Time Dating

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