Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Dine at Spago Amid Facelift Controversy

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner enjoyed a glamorous dinner at Spago in Beverly Hills, with Jenner addressing rumors about her facelift and defending her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery as her version of aging gracefully.

Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner made a glamorous entrance at Spago in Beverly Hills on Thursday evening, turning heads as they arrived for a mother-daughter dinner.

The 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur, who has been linked to Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, showcased her famous curves in a low-cut, skintight brown dress adorned with delicate lace details. The ensemble was complemented by a lacy choker and a slinky coordinating jacket, creating a fashion-forward look that highlighted her signature style.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner, the 70-year-old matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, opted for a dainty cream-colored blazer dress featuring a thin black collar and bow. She added nude-toned fishnet pantyhose, completing an elegant outfit that drew comparisons to her daughters. The outing comes amid ongoing discussion about Kris Jenner's facelift, which she underwent last year. Fans have commented that the procedure has made her resemble her daughters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe.

In response to speculation about her satisfaction with the results, Jenner addressed the rumors during an appearance on her daughter Khloe's podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, earlier this month. She refuted claims that she was unhappy with the facelift performed by Dr. Steven M. Levine, calling the headlines a flat-out lie. I love my facelift, she declared. I adore my doctor.

I'm obsessed with him. At 70 years old, I don't really care what someone thinks of me. I don't need anyone's approval. I love my face.

And I'm really okay with the way I look. Jenner has been open about her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery as a form of aging gracefully. In a September 2025 interview with Vogue Arabia, she explained that she had a facelift about 15 years ago and felt it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy, she said.

Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully meaning you don't want to do anything then don't do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version.

For her part, Kim Kardashian recently appeared on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, where she discussed her wellness routine. She revealed that she takes around 35 supplements daily, a regimen she attributes to maintaining her health and bone density. The conversation was sparked after Kardashian mentioned she was tuning into the podcast virtually following a workout session.

The dinner at Spago marks another public appearance for the mother-daughter duo, who continue to navigate the spotlight with their signature blend of glamour and candor





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner Facelift Spago Aging Gracefully

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Khloé Kardashian 'forced' Tristan Thompson into vasectomy decision revealed in former couple's very honest chatKhloé Kardashian admitted that she persuaded her former partner Tristan Thompson to have a vasectomy – see details from her podcast interview

Read more »

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Tristan Thompson's Vasectomy and Embryo Rights: Can They Have More Children?Khloe Kardashian reveals she mandated Tristan Thompson's vasectomy during their relationship but retains legal rights to their frozen embryos, potentially enabling more children. The discussion unfolded on her podcast, covering co-parenting, past infidelities, and future reproductive possibilities.

Read more »

Tina Fey Defuses 'Manspreading' Controversy with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Knicks GameTina Fey addressed the viral backlash over Timothée Chalamet's seating posture at a New York Knicks game, calling the criticism nonsense and emphasizing the friendly atmosphere with Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Read more »

Pete Davidson praises Kim Kardashian's acting skills years after splitOn his talk show, Davidson called his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian 'superhuman' and admired her acting talent, sharing insights from their relationship.

Read more »