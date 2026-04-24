Sources claim the recent outings of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton, including a 'rug shopping' trip and beach frolics, are a staged PR stunt designed to generate publicity and fuel speculation about a romantic relationship. The consistent presence of the same photography agency and the couple's unusual behavior raise doubts about the authenticity of their 'showmance'.

The recent appearances of Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and reality star Kim Kardashian have sparked speculation about a romantic relationship, but many industry insiders believe it's a carefully orchestrated public relations stunt.

Spotted 'shopping' for rugs at a luxury store in Los Angeles, a task seemingly beneath two individuals with their wealth and resources, the outing raised eyebrows. Kardashian herself admitted to not visiting a supermarket in 15 years, except for staged scenes for her reality show, highlighting her aversion to ordinary public life. This behavior contrasts sharply with the 'casual' rug shopping trip and subsequent beach frolics, all captured by the same photography agency, Backgrid.

Backgrid's consistent presence in documenting the couple's 'spontaneous' encounters has fueled suspicions of staging. Sources reveal Kardashian has a long-standing relationship with the agency, suggesting a deliberate control over her public image. The couple's behavior during these outings – appearing oblivious to nearby photographers despite Kardashian's history of security concerns following a traumatic robbery – further reinforces the idea of a 'showmance.

' Their recent 'kissing' photos, also taken by Backgrid, are blurry and raise questions about their authenticity. Kardashian's past relationship with Kanye West was similarly private, with details largely revealed through their reality show, mirroring a pattern of controlled public exposure. The entire situation is viewed by many as a farcical attempt to generate publicity.

The frequency of 'chance' encounters, the consistent photographer, and the couple's seemingly unconcerned demeanor in the face of paparazzi all point to a calculated effort to maintain public interest. The choice of locations, like the celebrity hotspot Nobu, also suggests a desire to be 'seen' rather than a genuine desire for privacy. This 'showmance' is seen as a textbook example of celebrity PR, designed to fuel speculation and keep the couple in the headlines.

The combined wealth of Hamilton and Kardashian, estimated at £1.6 billion, makes the idea of them running errands themselves highly improbable, solidifying the belief that these outings are meticulously planned events





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