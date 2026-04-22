Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Heat Up Romance with Malibu Beach Day

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted enjoying a romantic beach day in Malibu, showcasing their growing affection for each other. The couple's relationship has been gaining momentum with recent public appearances and a dedicated effort to spend time together despite busy schedules.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have ignited romance rumors with a series of public displays of affection, culminating in a recent beach outing in Malibu , California.

The pair were observed enjoying a playful and intimate time together, strolling along the shoreline and frolicking in the ocean. Witnesses reported that Hamilton affectionately wrapped his arm around Kardashian, who responded with a radiant smile, indicating a clear connection between the two. This sighting follows their initial public appearance at the Super Bowl earlier this year, after a decade-long friendship.

Their blossoming relationship has continued to unfold with sightings at events like Coachella, where they were seen linking arms and enjoying Justin Bieber's performance, accompanied by Kardashian's daughter, North. The couple's dedication to spending time together is evident in Kardashian's recent transatlantic journey. Reports indicate she undertook an 11,000-mile round trip from Los Angeles to London just to spend 24 hours with Hamilton, demonstrating a commitment to nurturing their newfound romance despite busy schedules.

She was spotted arriving at Hamilton’s Kensington home after a private jet flight, highlighting the lengths she is willing to go to maintain their connection. Sources close to the pair suggest they are both determined to prioritize quality time together whenever possible, navigating their demanding careers to make their relationship work. The couple’s recent Instagram debut further solidified their status as a public item, with Hamilton sharing a video of Kardashian riding in his Ferrari, set to a celebratory track.

Kardashian and Hamilton’s relationship marks a new chapter for the reality star, as Hamilton is the first serious boyfriend she has publicly dated since her split from Pete Davidson. Their connection appears to be built on a foundation of long-term friendship, evolving into a romantic relationship earlier this year with vacations in England and France. The Malibu beach day showcased their comfort and ease in each other’s company, with both appearing relaxed and happy.

Kardashian sported a bikini top and unzipped wetsuit, while Hamilton opted for shorts and a T-shirt. The couple’s public outings and affectionate gestures have generated significant buzz, captivating fans and media alike. Their story is one of a friendship blossoming into a high-profile romance, marked by dedication, public displays of affection, and a willingness to overcome geographical challenges





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Romance Celebrity Malibu Beach Coachella Relationship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman Enjoy Romantic Mexican Beach GetawaySupermodel Kaia Gerber showcases her fitness-honed physique during a tropical vacation in Mexico with actor boyfriend Lewis Pullman, highlighting their evolving relationship and her disciplined health regimen.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Enjoy Romantic Dinner Date in MalibuReality star Kim Kardashian and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton were spotted enjoying a stylish and intimate dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, further fueling rumors of their blossoming romance.

Read more »

Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman Share Romantic Moments at Mexico Beach WeddingModel Kaia Gerber and actor Lewis Pullman were spotted enjoying an affectionate display at a family wedding in Mexico, cementing their status as one of Hollywood’s most stable new couples.

Read more »

Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman Display Affection at Mexico Beach WeddingModel Kaia Gerber and actor Lewis Pullman were spotted enjoying a romantic family wedding in Mexico, marking the latest chapter in their year-long relationship.

Read more »

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Birthday With Retro Beach Party and High-Fashion FlairKourtney Kardashian offers a detailed look at her extravagant birthday celebrations, from classic movie screenings to family moments with Travis Barker and her children.

Read more »

Wait, Things Are Getting Serious Between Kim Kardashian And Lewis HamiltonKim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are one of those couples we didn't expect, but makes perfect sense. Read more about their relationship on Grazia.

Read more »