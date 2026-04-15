Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Hint at Nesting Together During Luxury Rug Shopping Spree

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship appears to be heating up as they were spotted shopping for luxury rugs in Los Angeles, sparking rumors of them nesting together. The couple, who recently went Instagram official, coordinated their stylish outfits during the outing.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly taking their relationship to the next level, evidenced by their recent outing at a Los Angeles design store. The couple, first spotted together at the Super Bowl in February, were seen browsing for luxury rugs, sparking speculation about them potentially nesting together in Southern California. Their coordinated outfits, featuring similar pale tones, further fueled these rumors.

Hamilton, a 41-year-old Formula One driver with a primary residence in Monaco, opted for a relaxed ensemble: a cream-colored zip-up pullover paired with loose-fitting, faded blue jeans. Kardashian, 45, a reality TV star and SKIMS mogul, sported a pale gray zip-up jacket over thick, flared leggings from her own brand, complemented by Perspex high heels and a gunmetal gray Gucci shoulder bag. While their romance is said to have blossomed earlier this year after a decade of friendship, their public appearances have become more frequent, including recent vacations in England and France.

During their Wednesday shopping trip, the pair maintained a low profile. Hamilton walked slightly ahead of Kardashian, focusing on his phone, and wore a cap and sunglasses to blend in. Kardashian, navigating in her high heels, also donned oversized black sunglasses. She arrived in an ivory SUV with a chauffeur and was later seen near parked Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover vehicles. This outing follows their appearance at the Coachella Festival in Indio, California, just days prior. There, they were photographed holding hands while attending a Justin Bieber set, accompanied by Kardashian's eldest daughter, North, from her marriage to Kanye West. The couple, who recently made their relationship Instagram official, were seen enjoying the festival together, with North sporting a vibrant blue wig.

Kardashian's dedication to their relationship was highlighted by a reported 11,000-mile round trip to spend just 24 hours with Hamilton in London. She is believed to have flown on her private jet from Los Angeles to the UK, where she was driven to Hamilton's residence in Kensington. This strenuous journey was reportedly an effort to maintain their connection amidst their demanding schedules. An insider revealed that despite their busy lives, both are committed to making time for each other. Kardashian's whirlwind trip involved attending an Easter weekend with her family and a photoshoot in Los Angeles before her flight to London. The short visit was described as quality time before she had to return to her commitments in the US.

Representatives for both Kardashian and Hamilton have been contacted by the Daily Mail for comment on these developments. The couple's growing public presence and apparent commitment suggest a deepening of their bond, with their recent activities pointing towards a significant chapter in their relationship.





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