Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Hint at Nesting Together with Luxury Rug Shopping Spree

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted shopping for luxury rugs in Los Angeles, sparking rumors of the couple nesting together. Their coordinated outfits and recent Instagram official status suggest a deepening commitment.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton appear to be deepening their relationship, as evidenced by their recent outing to a high-end design store in Los Angeles. The couple was observed browsing for luxury rugs, a significant step that suggests a potential move towards nesting together in Southern California. Hamilton, the 41-year-old Formula One star who typically resides in a Monaco penthouse, was dressed casually in a cream zip-up pullover and faded blue jeans.

Kardashian, 45, opted for a pale gray zip-up jacket paired with flared SKIMS leggings and Perspex heels, accessorizing with a gunmetal gray Gucci shoulder bag. This shared pursuit of home decor indicates a growing seriousness in their romance, which reportedly blossomed earlier this year after years of friendship. Despite the personal nature of their shopping trip, the pair maintained a low profile, with Hamilton walking slightly ahead and engrossed in his phone, while Kardashian navigated in her heels. Kardashian arrived in a stylish ivory SUV with a chauffeur and was later seen near a collection of luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz and a Range Rover. This sighting follows closely on the heels of Hamilton's appearance at the Coachella Festival, where he and Kardashian were photographed linking arms during Justin Bieber's performance. Kardashian's eldest daughter, North, from her marriage to Kanye West, also accompanied them to the festival, sporting a vibrant blue wig. The couple, who recently made their relationship Instagram official, showcased coordinated attire in muted tones during their Coachella visit, further fueling speculation about their shared future. The store exit was discreet, with the couple using side stairs obscured by a black fence. Kardashian's makeup was noticeable, and she completed her look with large black sunglasses. Sources suggest that Kardashian recently undertook an extensive 11,000-mile round trip, flying on her private jet from Los Angeles to London for just 24 hours to spend time with Hamilton. She reportedly arrived in the UK after spending Easter with her family and completing a photoshoot in Los Angeles. This journey to Hamilton's £18 million residence in Kensington highlights their commitment to maintaining their relationship amidst their demanding schedules. An insider revealed that despite their busy lives, both are dedicated to prioritizing time together. Kardashian's brief but significant visit to London allowed for quality time before she returned to her commitments in the US. Representatives for both Kardashian and Hamilton have been contacted by the media





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Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Celebrity Romance Luxury Shopping Relationship Milestones

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