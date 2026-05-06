Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Make Public Debut as Couple in New York City

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton showcase their romance with a public date night in NYC and a visit to a Broadway play focusing on justice reform.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton recently captured the undivided attention of the public during an intimate date night in the heart of New York City this past Tuesday.

The high-profile pair, who have been romantically involved for approximately six months, shared a significant milestone by holding hands openly in public for the first time. This affectionate display suggests that their romance is intensifying as they navigate their relationship under the intense scrutiny of the global spotlight. The couple was spotted departing the Broadway production titled The Fear Of 13, a gripping play featuring the talented Adrien Brody.

Their fashion choices for the evening were a masterclass in contrast and luxury. The 41-year-old Formula 1 racing legend, Lewis Hamilton, opted for a sophisticated yet bold look, sporting a taupe leisure suit paired with stylish boots. He elevated his ensemble with an abundance of high-end jewelry, including sparkling diamond earrings and a luxurious diamond tennis necklace that shimmered under the city lights.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old actress and mogul Kim Kardashian stunned the crowds with a daring and modern outfit. She showcased her slender figure in a provocative, strappy turquoise satin top featuring a corset-style midsection that hugged her curves perfectly. This vibrant piece was paired with a more casual touch—acid-washed pale blue denim jeans that rested low on her hips, creating a balanced blend of high fashion and streetwear.

To complete her look, she wore pale gray strappy black heels encrusted with rhinestones, which highlighted a fresh pink pedicure, while her raven hair was swept back to emphasize a bold, plum-colored lip. While the world is just now seeing them as a couple, the two have actually shared a friendship spanning more than a decade. Their relationship transitioned into a romantic territory this past November, sparking a whirlwind of travel and public appearances.

Their journey as a power couple began with a celebratory New Year's Eve getaway in the snowy landscapes of Aspen, surrounded by a close circle of friends. By early February, the romance had taken them across Europe for a romantic weekend retreat, with reports placing them in the scenic Cotswolds before they traveled onward to the romantic streets of Paris.

Their visibility increased further when they were seen sharing a VIP booth at the Super Bowl, signaling to the world that they were indeed a unit. The couple continued their global exploration in early March with a lavish excursion to Utah, followed by a trip to Tokyo. In a touching gesture, Kim included her three youngest children—Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—on the Japanese adventure, suggesting that Lewis is becoming an integrated part of her family life.

From the music-filled atmosphere of Coachella to domestic moments shopping for furniture in Los Angeles, the pair has been inseparable. In late April, their chemistry was on full display in Malibu, where they were witnessed kissing and hugging while paddleboarding, laughing and sharing loving glances that spoke volumes about their deep connection. Beyond their romantic escapades, the evening's outing was tied to Kim Kardashian's ongoing dedication to social justice and the arts.

The play they attended, The Fear Of 13, is not just a theatrical interest for Kim but a project she is deeply involved in as part of the production team. The play narrates the harrowing true story of Nick Yarris, a man who suffered a wrongful conviction and spent twenty-two years on death row before DNA evidence finally exonerated him in 2003.

Kim has used her platform to champion criminal justice reform, stating that her commitment has always been about the human beings behind the policies. She believes that powerful storytelling is one of the most effective tools for changing public perception and systemic failures. By producing this Broadway debut, which also stars Tessa Thompson, Kim aims to bring awareness to the systemic flaws that keep innocent people behind bars.

This passion for art and advocacy was also evident during her recent appearance at the Met Gala, where she embraced the Fashion Is Art theme. She appeared as a blonde, wearing a striking orange chest plate with a matching skirt and heels, a look created in collaboration with her creative director Nadia Lee Cohen and British pop artist Allen Jones. Kim expressed her long-standing admiration for Jones's work, noting how it has frequently influenced the fashion world.

Through both her glamorous public image and her commitment to legal reform, Kardashian continues to blend the worlds of celebrity and activism, all while building a new life with Hamilton





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