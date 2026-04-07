Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Make Relationship Instagram Official

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton confirm their relationship with an Instagram video from Tokyo. The video shows Kardashian enjoying a ride with Hamilton in his Ferrari. The couple's romance has been the subject of rumors since February, with appearances at the Super Bowl and trips to Europe and Utah.

Kim Kardashian and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton have seemingly confirmed their relationship, making it Instagram official with a thrilling video shared by Hamilton. The video, titled ' TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III,' captures Hamilton skillfully maneuvering his bright red Ferrari through the streets of Tokyo at high speeds. The reel showcases Kardashian in the passenger seat, beaming with delight as Hamilton demonstrates his driving prowess.

The pair's public acknowledgement of their romance follows weeks of speculation and sightings, adding another chapter to their blossoming relationship. The public confirmation solidifies their status as a couple, captivating fans with a glimpse into their shared adventures and affection. The high-speed Instagram post, featuring a soundtrack of victory and showcasing their shared joy, offers a public acknowledgment of their relationship, ending weeks of speculation. The video offered a snapshot of their time in Tokyo, where they were also accompanied by Kardashian's children and sister Khloe Kardashian. This development has sent ripples of excitement among fans, who eagerly await the next chapter in their high-profile romance.\The rumors of a romance between Kardashian and Hamilton initially surfaced in early February, with reports of a romantic weekend trip to Europe. Subsequent sightings followed, including appearances at the Super Bowl and a luxurious trip to Utah. This culminated in their recent trip to Tokyo with Kardashian's children, including Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and the accompanying presence of Khloe Kardashian with her children, True and Tatum. Sources indicate an intense connection between the pair, with Hamilton integrating seamlessly into Kardashian's family life. Kardashian's family, including her mother Kris Jenner, reportedly approves of the relationship and are pleased to have Hamilton around. The mutual support and acceptance from both sides emphasize the strength of their bond, indicating a promising future. This public announcement signals a deepening of their connection and a willingness to share their relationship with the world.\The relationship between Kardashian and Hamilton extends beyond the current romance; they have been friends for years. They have crossed paths on numerous occasions in the past, including the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London in 2014, where they were photographed with their respective partners. Furthermore, Hamilton has already been welcomed into Kardashian's family circle, even having a past Easter brunch invitation from Kanye West. The close relationship with family members on both sides, combined with the shared experiences, creates a strong foundation for their relationship to thrive. This existing friendship serves as a testament to the fact that their relationship stems from mutual respect and familiarity. The recent confirmation on social media, showcasing a shared experience and joy, only solidifies this, further captivating fans with their high-profile romance. Hamilton is keen to spend as much time with her as possible, especially as he will be back getting ready for the new F1 season in a couple of weeks. As their relationship unfolds, all eyes remain on the couple, eager to see what the future holds for Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton





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