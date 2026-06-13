Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's PDA-filled outing in Monaco, where they enjoyed a sisterly getaway and supported each other at the F1: Monaco Grand Prix.

She may have stolen the show at last week's Grand Prix, but Kim Kardashian proved she didn't have to be with her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton to catch the eye in Monaco .

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 45, stayed in the hotspot with Khloe to enjoy a sisterly getaway, while Lewis has travelled to Spain for the Barcelona Grand Prix this weekend. Kim caught the eye in yet another eye-popping outfit as she boarded a yacht in a skintight leather look. The influencer showed off her famous curves in a zipped jacket and matching tight trousers for another night out in Monte Carlo.

The ladies travelled together to the small European country to support Kim's boyfriend Lewis at the F1: Monaco Grand Prix, where he placed second behind Kimi Antonelli. The Kardashian sisters were transported to the circuit's VIP entrance on a boat, making a dramatic entrance that was fitting for the glamorous circuit. After the race, Lewis finally broke his silence on his relationship with Kim after the pair's PDA packed stint at the Monaco Grand Prix.

After blowing Kim a kiss from the podium, Lewis said: 'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support. My friends . It was an incredible turnout overall.

'I don't know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day.

' Lewis also wasn't disheartened by the fact he has yet to win a race since joining Ferrari last year saying he felt 'inspired to level up' and that overall he was feeling 'happy, grateful and thankful. ' British racer Lewis was first romantically linked to SKIMS founder Kim earlier this year, yet the Grand Prix marked their first PDA filled outing.

The pair enjoyed a trip to Japan together and they are said to have spent a weekend at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, England, as well as visiting Paris, France in early February. They also appeared publicly together during the 2026 Super Bowl in February, when they were shown on the stadium's big screen during the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Last weekend, Kim stole the show at the Monaco Grand Prix when she supported her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the race. She spent a week in Monaco supporting her new boyfriend Lewis. Lewis - who has previously been linked romantically with singer Nicole Scherzinger and actress Sofía Vergara - and Kim had previously known each other for several years.

A source told Us Weekly: 'Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both.

'They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are. ' Meanwhile, Kim - who is mother to North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven, with her ex-husband Kanye West - is said to be taking her new relationship seriously. A source recently told PEOPLE: ' just an easy-going guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him.

'They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible. ' They are said to have 'more than just a casual connection' with the insider adding: 'It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued.





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Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Monaco F1: Monaco Grand Prix PDA-Filled Outing Sisterly Getaway Relationship Friendship Endgame Career Distance Busy Support PEOPLE Us Weekly

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