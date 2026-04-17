Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Share Intimate Coachella Moment

Kim Kardashian ignited social media with a series of photos from Coachella, featuring a prominent image of her sitting on Lewis Hamilton's lap, confirming their ongoing romance.

Kim Kardashian continued to openly display her burgeoning romance with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton , sharing a captivating image on her Instagram profile. The snapshot showcased the SKIMS founder enjoying a moment on the F1 racer's lap as they attended the first weekend of the popular Coachella music festival.

This latest post from the 45-year-old entrepreneur, who was first linked to the British athlete earlier this year, offers her extensive following a glimpse into her festival experiences. During their time at Coachella, the couple was observed affectionately linking arms while making their way to Justin Bieber's highly anticipated performance on the Saturday of the festival. Kardashian took to her primary Instagram account on Thursday to unveil a series of photographs that documented her weekend. One particularly striking image featured Kardashian perched on Hamilton's lap as they navigated the bustling festival grounds in a golf cart. She was dressed in a daring, plunging black bodysuit complemented by black leather pants, with a black bandana partially obscuring her face. The F1 driver's arm was visible, resting gently around her waist and on her right thigh, though his presence in the photo was largely subtle. The carousel of images shared by Kardashian highlighted her stylish and edgy Coachella ensemble further. She accentuated her outfit with bold silver necklaces, notably one featuring a prominent cross-shaped pendant. Several of the photographs captured the reality television star in the process of preparing for her festival outing with Hamilton, including her readiness to attend Bieber's set. She was also photographed arriving at the festival venue accompanied by a group of her close friends. During her festival exploration, Kardashian had a brief encounter with actress Teyana Taylor, and the two shared a warm embrace. Both Kardashian and Taylor have recently collaborated on Ryan Murphy's series, All's Fair, which has since been greenlit for a second season. Adding another dimension to her festival activities, Kardashian also showcased her domestic skills by preparing a batch of Rice Krispie treats for her companions. While still sporting her fashionable festival attire, she made her way to the kitchen to whip up the sweet confection. One image depicted her smiling enthusiastically as she mixed ingredients, with a box of Rice Krispies cereal nearby. Another showed her carefully pouring the mixture into a pan before baking. A subsequent photo captured her savoring a taste of the sticky mixture directly from a spoon. The media personality concluded her post with a black and white image of Justin Bieber performing on stage. Her caption for the extensive collection of photos was concise, simply stating to her 352 million followers: Coachella Hallelujah. Earlier on Saturday during the festival, Kardashian and Hamilton were seen enjoying Bieber's headline performance, positioned near the front of the stage. Hamilton was dressed in a black hoodie, tan trousers, and a white cap. Similar to Kardashian, he also wore a black bandana partially covering his face. While this recent post marks the first time Hamilton has appeared on Kardashian's personal Instagram feed, the couple officially confirmed their relationship earlier this month on Hamilton's own account. He shared a video reel showcasing Kardashian as a passenger in a red Ferrari he was driving through the streets of Japan. The clip featured some of Hamilton's driving maneuvers before concluding with a shot of a smiling Kardashian in the passenger seat, exclaiming how impressive it was





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