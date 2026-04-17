Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Share Intimate Coachella Moment

Kim Kardashian posted a series of photos from Coachella, including a revealing snap of herself on Lewis Hamilton's lap, further confirming their public romance. The images also showcased her festival style and personal moments, including baking Rice Krispie treats.

Kim Kardashian has further solidified her public romance with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton , sharing a candid moment from their appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The SKIMS founder posted a series of images on her Instagram account, with one particularly striking photo capturing her seated on Hamilton's lap during a golf cart ride through the festival grounds.

In the image, Kardashian sports a daring plunging black bodysuit paired with leather pants and a black bandana, her face partially obscured. Hamilton's arm is visible, gently encircling her waist and resting on her thigh, though he is largely out of focus in the frame. This latest display follows their recent public outings, including being photographed linking arms while attending Justin Bieber's set at Coachella. Beyond the intimate shot with Hamilton, Kardashian's post offered a broader glimpse into her festival experience. She showcased her edgy Coachella ensemble, which included multiple flashy silver necklaces, one featuring a prominent cross pendant. The carousel of photos documented her preparations for the festival, her arrival with friends, and a brief encounter with actress Teyana Taylor, with whom she recently collaborated on the series All's Fair. Adding a domestic touch to her star-studded weekend, Kardashian also shared images of herself preparing a batch of Rice Krispie treats for her companions, demonstrating her skills in the kitchen amidst the festival's excitement. These personal moments, from the glamorous to the everyday, painted a picture of a well-rounded festival experience. The couple's public displays of affection have become more frequent since their romance was first rumored earlier this year. The Coachella post marks a significant moment as it is the first time Hamilton has appeared on Kardashian's personal Instagram feed. Previously, the pair had made their relationship Instagram official through a reel shared on Hamilton's account, which featured them together in Japan. The reel showcased Hamilton driving a red Ferrari with Kardashian as his passenger, concluding with her enthusiastic reaction to his driving. Kardashian's caption for the Coachella post was concise, simply stating: 'Coachella Hallelujah,' accompanying the collection of photos. The images provided a clear indication that their relationship is thriving, with both parties embracing the public aspect of their romance





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Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Coachella Celebrity Romance Formula 1

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