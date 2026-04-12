Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Spotted at Coachella, Fueling Relationship Speculation

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen together at Justin Bieber's Coachella performance, following a recent Instagram debut. The couple, along with Kardashian's daughter North, were photographed at the festival. Reports also emerged of Kardashian's 11,000-mile trip to spend time with Hamilton in London. The pair continue to spark relationship speculation.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen arriving together at Justin Bieber 's Coachella performance, sparking further speculation about their relationship. The pair, recently linked romantically, were photographed linking arms as they navigated the crowded festival grounds, accompanied by Kardashian's daughter, North.

Kardashian showcased her signature style in black leather trousers and a plunging sleeveless bodysuit, while Hamilton opted for a more casual look with an oversized black sweatshirt and beige trousers. This public appearance, coupled with previous sightings and social media activity, has fueled fan interest in their evolving connection. It appears that the couple is making effort to spend time with each other even amid their demanding schedules. Adding to the buzz surrounding their relationship, it was revealed that Kardashian reportedly undertook an 11,000-mile round trip just to spend a day with Hamilton in London. The reality TV star allegedly flew to London on her private jet to spend time with the Formula One driver, arriving at his £18 million home in Kensington. Sources suggest this commitment underscores their dedication to maintaining their relationship despite their busy lives. This detail highlights the lengths they are willing to go to to make time for each other, further solidifying their image as a couple. This commitment is reflected in their shared moments at the Coachella festival, where they were seen enjoying Bieber's performance. The couple made a grand entrance that drew more attention even though they tried to keep it low-key. The couple has sent fans wild on social media as many are happy to see them together. During Bieber's set, both Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner, were visibly enjoying the performance. Kylie was spotted with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, while Kardashian shared clips of Bieber's performance on social media, expressing her excitement. The sisters took to Instagram to gush over pop star Bieber's headline performance, sharing their enthusiasm for his music. This festival outing further cements their presence within the entertainment industry and highlights their connections with other prominent figures. The reports of the short trip by Kardashian shows the lengths to which the couple is prepared to maintain their romance. The day before the trip, Hamilton went Instagram official as he posted a video of the Kardashian in his car. The couple seems to be enjoying their relationship as seen by the support from fans on social media





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