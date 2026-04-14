Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Spotted at Coachella, Kardashian Joins Broadway Production

Kim Kardashian, with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton and daughter North West, attended Coachella and later announced her involvement as a producer for the Broadway play The Fear of 13, highlighting her commitment to criminal justice reform.

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton were seen at Palm Springs International Airport on Monday after attending the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. They were accompanied by Kardashian's eldest child, daughter North West . During the festival, Kardashian and Hamilton were observed wearing face coverings in the VIP section, witnessing Justin Bieber's performance. The couple's public debut was at Super Bowl LX on February 8, after over a decade of friendship. North West , the 12-year-old daughter of Kanye West, was also present at Coachella , creating and posting numerous TikTok videos throughout the weekend alongside a friend.

On Monday, Kardashian, known for her role in The Kardashians, revealed her involvement as a producer for the Broadway play The Fear of 13, starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson. This play, penned by Lindsey Ferrentino, is based on the 2008 memoir Seven Days to Live by ex-con Nick Yarris and the 2015 documentary The Fear of 13 by David Sington. Yarris, a public speaker, spent 22 years on death row before being exonerated by DNA evidence in 2003 and later received a $4 million settlement. Kardashian shared her enthusiasm for the play on Instagram, emphasizing the power of theatre to move audiences and spark conversations about justice. She also mentioned her long-standing commitment to criminal justice reform. The Fear of 13 is a fully produced play that premiered in London's West End in 2024 and began previews on Broadway on March 19. Kardashian is expected to attend the opening night festivities at the James Earl Jones Theatre in Midtown Manhattan this Wednesday, with the play scheduled to run through July 12.

Kardashian's involvement in The Fear of 13 is primarily a promotional and financial role. The play itself has already been fully produced and is in previews on Broadway. Kardashian has expressed her passion for criminal justice reform, a mission she has pursued for a decade. She has mentioned that she has witnessed firsthand how the system can fail. The aspiring attorney, who had dreamed of following her father Robert Kardashian's footsteps, recently did not succeed in passing the California State Bar exam. The choice to produce The Fear of 13 is a promotional choice for Kardashian, who is now eligible for a potential Tony Award if the play wins. The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which preceded the production announcement, saw the couple enjoying themselves in the VIP section, while North West documented her experience on TikTok. The production of The Fear of 13 allows Kardashian to contribute to a cause she supports, while adding to her portfolio of work in the entertainment industry





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