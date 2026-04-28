Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Spotted in Los Angeles After London Trip

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen arriving in Los Angeles, continuing to fuel romance speculation. The couple, who have been dating for nearly five months, were spotted after Kardashian's trip from London, showcasing their growing public presence as a couple.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were recently spotted arriving in Los Angeles via private jet, signaling their continued public presence as a couple. The pair, who have been romantically linked for nearly five months, were seen on Sunday evening after Kardashian’s trip from London.

Kardashian, 45, opted for a low-key look with a baseball cap, zipped-up black-and-white jacket, and bell-bottomed leather slacks, accessorizing with her signature Hermes Birkin purse. Hamilton, 41, similarly kept a low profile in a black Lululemon hoodie, sweatpants, and beige construction boots. This appearance follows a series of public outings for the couple, solidifying their relationship in the public eye.

The relationship between the reality TV star and the Formula One champion has been steadily unfolding since they were first seen together on New Year's Eve in Aspen. Their romance went public at the Super Bowl in February, followed by an Instagram official confirmation. More recently, they were photographed sharing a kiss while swimming in Malibu and were seen enjoying the Coachella Festival together.

During Coachella, they were observed sweetly linking arms while attending Justin Bieber's set, remaining close throughout the performance. Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, joined them at the festival, sporting a long blue wig. The couple’s frequent travels and appearances suggest a deepening connection, with sources describing their relationship as ‘intense’ and noting that Kardashian’s family ‘adores’ Hamilton.

Hamilton currently has a break in his Formula One schedule, with his next race scheduled for May 1st in Miami, allowing him time to spend with Kardashian. Their relationship has progressed rapidly, with trips to Europe, Utah, and Tokyo alongside Kardashian’s children. Kardashian and Hamilton’s connection extends beyond their recent romantic involvement; they have been friends for over a decade. This pre-existing bond appears to have provided a solid foundation for their blossoming romance.

The couple’s ability to navigate public attention while maintaining a degree of privacy is notable, as evidenced by their attempts to make low-key arrivals at events like Coachella. Their recent activities demonstrate a commitment to integrating their lives, with Hamilton accompanying Kardashian on family trips and participating in events important to her. The pairing of a global entertainment icon and a world-renowned athlete has naturally drawn significant media attention, and their continued public appearances suggest a serious and evolving relationship.

The couple’s dynamic is further highlighted by their shared enjoyment of cultural events and their willingness to include Kardashian’s children in their experiences. The fact that Kardashian brought her three youngest children – Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – on their trip to Tokyo underscores the integration of Hamilton into her family life. Their story continues to unfold, captivating fans and media alike





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Celebrity News Relationship Coachella

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Urgent kids toy recall from John Lewis, Hobbycraft and more over serious health riskAnyone with the toy must stop using it immediately

Read more »

John Lewis urges staff back to office amid turnaroundJohn Lewis stressed that its policy ‘hasn’t changed’ and that it still maintains a hybrid approach for its workforce.

Read more »

F1 driver market latest: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton put negotiations on holdThe impact of the new F1 rules has shifted the focus to the regulations, but there’s still a spark smoldering beneath the ashes: the uncertain futures of Esteban Ocon and Franco Colapinto and the possible retirements of three world champions could open up surprise scenarios...

Read more »

Bradley Lord explains why Kimi Antonelli had 'three years' worth of learning' in rookie F1 seasonKimi Antonelli was thrown into the limelight after replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Read more »

Lewis Hamilton urged to be ‘honest’ about his F1 future by grand prix winnerIn his current role of F1 Digital Editor, Lewis is responsible for leading Crash.net's coverage of the F1 world championship, a position he has held since February 2020. Lewis earned promotion to Crash.net's lead F1 writer after just two years of working for the company, having originally joined the team February 2018. In his time at Crash.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Spotted in Los Angeles After London TripKim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen arriving in Los Angeles via private jet, continuing to fuel speculation about their relationship. The couple, who have been dating for nearly five months, were spotted enjoying a low-key arrival after a trip to London, with Kardashian's daughter North West also joining them at Coachella.

Read more »