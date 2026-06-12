Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Attend F1: Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian recently attended the F1: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 in Monaco, where they supported Kim's boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. The event was a glamorous affair, with Kim showcasing her curves in a sparkly, skintight, low-cut dress while posing on a yacht. Khloe opted for a bubblegum-pink PVC mini dress, and the sisters color-coordinated their glamorous looks. Lewis Hamilton praised Kim for her support after the race, saying that it was amazing to have her come and have her support.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian recently traveled to Monaco where they attended the F1: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 . Kim's boyfriend Lewis Hamilton , a British Ferrari driver, placed second behind AK Antonelli.

During the event, Kim took to Instagram to share photos of her trip, showcasing her curves in a sparkly, skintight, low-cut dress while posing on a yacht. Khloe opted for a bubblegum-pink PVC mini dress, and the sisters color-coordinated their glamorous looks. Lewis Hamilton made rare comments about his girlfriend after the race, praising her for her support. The pair have been dating since early November 2025 and have known each other for over 10 years.

In related news, Kim's daughter North has been making headlines with her new music, dropping a debut EP N0rth4Evr earlier this year. Kim has been defending her parenting style, saying that she lets her daughter express herself, but has rules in place. Kim and her family have been in the spotlight recently, with many fans criticizing her parenting choices.

However, Kim remains unapologetic, saying that she is not a judgmental person and tries not to pay attention to the criticism. The family has been spending time together, including a recent trip to Europe and a New Year's Eve celebration in Aspen with friends. Kim's relationship with her ex-husband Kanye West has also been making headlines, with the two having a messy divorce in 2022.

Despite the drama, Kim seems to be focusing on her family and her career, including her recent trip to Monaco with her sister





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Kim Kardashian Khloe Kardashian Lewis Hamilton F1: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Celebrity News Parenting Style Family

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