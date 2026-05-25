Kim Kardashian Auctions Off Nearly 300 Items From Her Closet Including Rare Designer Pieces

Kim Kardashian is auctioning off nearly 300 items from her closet including rare designer pieces on Kardashian Kloset. The 45-year-old TV personality is offloading clothing from her wardrobe by slashing the price on a majority of the listings. The star is selling a number of designer labels as well as other stylish looks that she wore on the Hulu series All's Fair.

Kim Kardashian is auctioning off nearly 300 items from her closet including rare designer pieces on Kardashian Kloset. The 45-year-old TV personality, who recently revealed her reasoning behind taking 35 pills daily, is offloading clothing from her wardrobe by slashing the price on a majority of the listings.

The star, who is worth an estimated $1.9 billion, is selling a number of designer labels as well as other stylish looks that she wore on the Hulu series All's Fair. One of the pieces that fans can scoop up is a patent leather jumpsuit that the SKIMS founder had worn to the Prada's Fall 2022 Menswear show at Milan Fashion Week.

Another item on the website is a patterned Jean Paul Gaultier Maille dress which is listed as 'extremely rare.

' The ensemble was from the Fall/Winter 1995 collection and has the depiction of a yellow bikini on the front





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Kim Kardashian Auctioning Off Closet Designer Pieces Rare Skins Founder All's Fair Patent Leather Jumpsuit Jean Paul Gaultier Maille Dress Vintage Chanel Blazer Dress Designer Purses Designer Shoes Legal Series Legal Aid Foundation Of Los Angeles Price Of Justice Right To A Lawyer Abuse Justice System

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