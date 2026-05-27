Kim Kardashian casts Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin in latest SKIMS lingerie campaign

Kim Kardashian has cast Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin in her latest SKIMS lingerie campaign, featuring the Ultimate T-Shirt Bra. The campaign is set to launch on May 28, but Kourtney Kardashian did not like the post. Hamlin and Disick dated from 2020 until 2021, and Hamlin's father Harry Hamlin was asked about his feelings on the age difference in their relationship.

Kim Kardashian has cast Scott Disick 's ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin in her latest SKIMS lingerie campaign. The campaign, which is set to launch on May 28, features Hamlin debuting the Ultimate T-Shirt Bra , a new addition to the SKIMS line.

Hamlin dated Disick from 2020 until 2021, which was long after Kim's older sister Kourtney Kardashian dumped him for his wild lifestyle. Kourtney and Scott were together from 2006 to 2015 and have three children together: Mason, 16, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 11. In the campaign, Hamlin is seen pulling down her underwear to show off her hips, giving a raunchy impression.

Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram to announce the campaign, 'Amelia Hamlin debuts the Ultimate T-Shirt Bra, launching May 28. The same lifted shape you love, now in a lightly lined silhouette for everyday wear.

' However, Kourtney did not like the post, unlike her sisters Kris and Kylie Jenner. Amelia wrote in the comment box, 'This bra is so hot' and 'Best bra everrrrr' as her sister Delilah added, 'YES YES YES.

' The news of the campaign comes as a surprise as Hamlin and Disick were only together for a year before they broke up. Sources told TMZ that Disick was the one who ended things, as he did not see a long-term future with Hamlin and didn't want to keep 'wasting time.

' Hamlin's father Harry Hamlin was also asked about his feelings on his daughter dating someone 18 years her senior. He mentioned that the age difference was 'odd,' but then compared it to his own relationship with Ursula Andress when he was 14 years younger than her. In other news, Kourtney has moved on and married drummer Travis Barker in 2023, with whom she has a son named Rocky Thirteen.

Meanwhile, Hamlin has been dating Nicolai Marciano, the 31-year-old heir to the Guess empire. Kim Kardashian is also in a romance with F1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton. The question remains, should family loyalties take priority over business decisions in situations like this





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Kim Kardashian Amelia Hamlin Scott Disick SKIMS Lingerie Campaign Ultimate T-Shirt Bra Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Nicolai Marciano Lewis Hamilton

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