Kim Kardashian dazzles in vintage Gucci thong dress on Monaco yacht after Hamilton's podium finish

Kim Kardashian arrived on a superyacht in Monaco wearing a backless black sequin gown that revealed a 1997 Gucci thong, while cheering on partner Lewis Hamilton's second‑place finish at the Grand Prix.

Kim Kardashian turned heads in Monaco after Lewis Hamilton 's podium finish at the Grand Prix, arriving on a luxury superyacht in a striking backless black sequin gown.

The 45‑year‑old reality star chose a daring silhouette that left little to the imagination, opting to go braless beneath the glittering dress and revealing a vintage Gucci thong from the spring‑summer 1997 Tom Ford runway. The thong, originally part of a bikini set, is not a new limited‑edition piece but a two‑decade‑old design that has resurfaced on several high‑profile occasions.

Kardashian was first spotted wearing the same undergarment for an Instagram post in{2018}, and supermodel Kate Moss showcased it on the Milan runway earlier this year, confirming the garment's cult status among fashion insiders. The night in Monaco was a blend of glamour and celebration. Kardashian's dark hair was styled in a sleek up‑do, allowing soft strands to frame her face, while she completed the outfit with black closed‑toe heels and oversized sunglasses.

She greeted fans from the deck of her yacht and later joined her sister Khloé, who wore a cream satin dress with delicate lace detailing. Throughout the event, Kim radiated confidence, flashing the antique Gucci piece as the dress's backless cut exposed her shoulders and midriff. Her presence added a touch of Hollywood sparkle to the already star‑studded atmosphere of the Monaco circuit.

Beyond the fashion moment, Kardashian's appearance was a public show of support for her partner, British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, who secured second place behind the young Italian driver Kimi Antonelli. The couple, who have been linked romantically since early this year, shared several affectionate gestures during the ceremony.

Hamilton lifted the trophy while blowing a kiss toward Kardashian, who responded with a bright smile, and a brief clip shared on the official Formula One Instagram account captured the tender exchange. Their romance has been documented over the past months, from intimate trips to the Cotswolds and Paris to joint appearances at the Super Bowl, Coachella and a recent bike ride that Kardashian posted about on Instagram.

Hamilton also spent time with Kardashian's four children-North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm-further cementing their growing bond. The Monaco outing highlighted both a fashion statement and a milestone in the high‑profile relationship, illustrating how celebrity culture and sport intersect on the world stage





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Kim Kardashian Gucci Vintage Thong Monaco Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Celebrity Fashion

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