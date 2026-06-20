Kim Kardashian Debuts New Blonde Bob and Supports Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Kim Kardashian has debuted a new blonde bob, leaving fans wondering if it's a wig or a real hair transformation. The reality TV star was spotted exiting a cosmetic dermatology office in Beverly Hills, where she showcased her new look alongside a Gucci handbag and matching heels. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton made rare comments about her support at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, where he placed second behind AK Antonelli.

Kim Kardashian debuted a wispy, bleach blonde bob while exiting Epione cosmetic dermatology office in Beverly Hills on Friday. The 45-year-old bombshell - whose daughter North turned 13 on Monday - played up her sex appeal by teasing her cleavage in a classic trench coat that was cinched with a belt at her tiny waist.

Her new look appeared to be a wig, with the reality TV star avoiding committing to the style by stripping and cutting her dark locks. She teamed her full-length outerwear with a Gucci handbag and matching pointed-toe heels. Kardashian looked every bit the superstar as she added sporty, oversized black sunglasses and a blue Dodgers hat. Her face was fully made up, complete with a nude pink matte lipstick and light brown liner.

Kim Kardashian debuted a wispy, bleach blonde bob while exiting Epione cosmetic dermatology office in Beverly Hills on Friday It's unclear if her new look was accomplished with a wig, or if the reality TV star committed to the style by stripping and cutting her dark locks It comes after just last week Kardashian appeared with her usual long, jet black tresses in social media posts. She is no stranger to experimenting with her appearance, and has previously gone blonde in the past.

In 2022 she appeared on the Met Gala red carpet with her bright blonde hair slicked into a classic bun as she channeled Marilyn Monroe by wearing her custom, hand-beaded, Jean Louis nude gown. That same year, she appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan and told then-co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that touching up her blonde roots can take up to eight hours. She'd previously told Vogue magazine that the full process takes 14 hours.

Kardashian's typical go-to hair stylist is Chris Appleton. And she usually enlists fashion stylist Danielle Levi to help put together her showstopping outfits. In an Instagram post shared last week, the beauty modeled a sparkly, skintight, low-cut dress while posing on a yacht.

It comes after just last week Kardashian appeared with her usual long, jet black tresses in social media posts She is no stranger to experimenting with her appearance, and has previously gone blonde in the past In 2022 she appeared on the Met Gala red carpet with her bright blonde hair slicked into a classic bun as she channeled Marilyn Monroe by wearing her custom, hand-beaded, Jean Louis nude gown The post included photos of her and sister Khloe Kardashian's trip to Monaco to support her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the F1: Monaco Grand Prix 2026, where he placed second behind AK Antonelli. The 41-year-old British Ferrari driver made rare comments about his girlfriend after the race.

'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support. My friends . It was an incredible turnout overall.

'I don't know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day,' he told ESPN. The pair have been dating since early November 2025.

The two have known each other for over 10 years, but their relationship only recently turned romantic





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Kim Kardashian Bleach Blonde Bob Lewis Hamilton F1 Monaco Grand Prix Cosmetic Dermatology

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