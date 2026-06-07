Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Ignoring Reporter Martin Brundle at Monaco Grand Prix

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has drawn criticism from Formula 1 fans after she and her sister Khloe appeared to ignore broadcaster Martin Brundle during his grid walk at the Monaco Grand Prix. The incident has sparked discussions about celebrity conduct at sporting events.

Kim Kardashian has become the subject of significant criticism from Formula 1 enthusiasts following a perceived snub of veteran broadcaster Martin Brundle during the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix .

The incident occurred on Sunday as the reality television personality attended the race to support her boyfriend, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Accompanied by her sister Khloe, Kardashian was positioned trackside during the pre-race ceremonies when Brundle, known for his iconic live grid walk on Sky Sports, approached the pair in an attempt to secure an interview.

However, according to widespread reports and fan footage, both sisters seemingly refused to engage with the respected journalist, turning away and appearing to signal to their entourage to intervene, which many interpreted as an effort to have him moved along. This moment quickly ignited a wave of disapproval across social media platforms, with fans accusing Kardashian of arrogance and a lack of respect for the sport's media personnel and traditions. The backlash was swift and severe.

One fan commented, 'Kim Kardashian is not too good to talk to Martin Brundle. What a complete lack of class.

' Another wrote, 'Didn't we just know Kim Kardashian would refuse to speak to Martin Brundle. Famous for absolutely nothing, can't carry an umbrella herself and she ignores Martin when talented sports persons and international actors embrace him. She has no place on our grid.

' The sentiment resonated with many viewers who feel that celebrities attending F1 events should acknowledge the sport's longstanding figures. A third user added, 'Can we please ban these disrespectful ingrates like Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevigne from F1? If you won't show the respect the people who make the sport what it is deserve, you have no place in our world.

' The criticism highlighted a perceived entitlement, with another commenter stating, 'Kim Kardashian couldn't give up 20 seconds of her precious time to have a chat with Martin Brundle, terrible viewing. It's just pure arrogance. He doesn't ask for much does he? Just a few words about their experience.

' Others noted her apparent dismissive body language, with one posting, 'How rude was Kim Kardashian? Brundle there to ask questions and she looks at some dude to see if Brundle was worth talking to. Poor.

' The incident even prompted jokes about Hamilton, with a fan quipping, 'Can't believe Lewis didn't give Kim Kardashian the talk about Martin Brundle royalty,' referencing Brundle's esteemed status in the F1 community. A final observer remarked, 'Kim Kardashian just staring at Martin Brundle and ignoring him on the grid walk. She knows it's okay to use words, right?

' Kardashian's appearance at the Monaco circuit was notably her first since publicly confirming her relationship with Lewis Hamilton earlier this year. The couple, who have been friends for over a decade, began dating nearly six months ago after being spotted together on New Year's Eve in Aspen. They made their relationship public at the Super Bowl in February and subsequently announced it officially on Instagram.

The Monaco Grand Prix also marked Kardashian's return to an F1 race weekend, as she had attended the previous race in Miami. For the event, she arrived in dramatic fashion, transported to the circuit's VIP entrance via boat, embodying the glamour associated with the Monaco race. Dressed in a chic cream-colored dress and sky-high heels, she joined her sister Khloe, who opted for a lace-trimmed slip dress and a white waistcoat suitable for the warm temperatures.

The sisters coordinated in neutral tones, a sartorial choice that has become a signature. Beyond the controversy, recent reports indicate the relationship between Kardashian and Hamilton is progressing seriously; last week, Hamilton was photographed with Kardashian's four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, marking their first public appearance together. A source previously described the couple's relationship as 'intense' and noted that Kardashian's family 'adores' Hamilton, suggesting a deepening bond amidst the public scrutiny





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Kim Kardashian Martin Brundle Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton Khloe Kardashian Celebrity Backlash Grid Walk

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