Kim Kardashian Finally Addresses Awkward Moment With Kimi Antonelli After Stealing His Towel

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has finally addressed the awkward moment she 'stole' Kimi Antonelli's towel after he won the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend. The Mercedes F1 team poked fun at the mishap sharing a video of Antonelli asking: 'I was wondering, have you seen my towel?' But as the Barcelona Grand Prix kickstarts this weekend it seems Kim has been forgiven by the Formula One driver as she gifted him a new white towel.

Kim Kardashian has finally addressed the awkward moment she 'stole' Kimi Antonelli 's towel after he won the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend. The reality TV star, 45, who is dating Lewis Hamilton , 41, came under fire following the race as she was seen stealing a towel that had been left out for Mercedes driver Antonelli, who had pipped her man to first place.

Footage went viral on social media of Kim walking past a podium for the winner and picking up the towel, before taking off her sunglasses and wiping her face following the champagne podium spraying. Since the awkward moment, the Mercedes F1 team have poked fun at the mishap sharing a video of Antonelli, 19, asking: 'I was wondering, have you seen my towel?

' But as the Barcelona Grand Prix kickstarts this weekend it seems Kim has been forgiven by the Formula One driver as she gifted him a new white towel. In a new video, Antonelli was seen climbing out of his Mercedes following practice and asked, 'Have you seen my towel?

' Kim Kardashian has finally addressed that awkward moment she 'stole' Kimi Antonelli's towel after he won the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend As the Barcelona Grand Prix kickstarts this weekend it seems Kim has been forgiven by the Formula One driver as she gifted him a new white towel The teenager was handed a new white towel which had been embroidered with, 'To Kimi from Kim', in black stitching. Wrapping the towel around his neck, Antonelli added: 'Thank you Kim'.

Kim was joined for her F1 WAG debut in Monaco by her sister Khloe and watched the race unfold with fellow WAG Alexandra Leclerc. The Kardashian sisters were transported to the circuit's VIP entrance on a boat, making a dramatic entrance that was fitting for the glamorous circuit. Kim wowed in a chic cream dress and sky-high heels to cheer on Hamilton, while Khloe dressed for the scorching temperatures in a lace-trimmed slip dress and a white waistcoat.

After the race, Lewis finally broke his silence on his relationship with Kim after the pair's PDA packed stint at the Monaco Grand Prix. After blowing Kim a kiss from the podium, Lewis said: 'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support. My friends . It was an incredible turnout overall.

'I don't know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day.

' Lewis also wasn't disheartened by the fact he has yet to win a race since joining Ferrari last year saying he felt 'inspired to level up' and that overall he was feeling 'happy, grateful and thankful. ' British racer Lewis was first romantically linked to SKIMS founder Kim, 45, earlier this year, yet the Grand Prix marked their first PDA filled outing.

In a new video, Antonelli was seen climbing out of his Mercedes and was handed a new white towel which had been embroidered with, 'To Kimi from Kim', in black stiching Kim was joined for her F1 WAG debut in Monaco by her sister Khloe and watched the race unfold with fellow WAG Alexandra Leclerc Read More Kim Kardashian is mocked by Monaco Grand Prix winner Kimi Antonelli for 'stealing his towel' The pair enjoyed a trip to Japan together and they are said to have spent a weekend at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, England, as well as visiting Paris, France in early February.

They also appeared publicly together during the 2026 Super Bowl in February, when they were shown on the stadium's big screen during the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. Lewis - who has previously been linked romantically with singer Nicole Scherzinger and actress Sofía Vergara - and Kim had previously known each other for several years.

A source told Us Weekly: 'Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both.

'They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are. ' Meanwhile, Kim - who is mother to North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven, with her ex-husband Kanye West - is said to be taking her new relationship seriously. A source recently told PEOPLE: ' just an easy-going guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him.

'They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible. ' They are said to have 'more than just a casual connection' with the insider adding: 'It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued.





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