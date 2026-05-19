Kim Kardashian forgives Paris robbers, asks for €1 (87p) in damages

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Kim Kardashian has demanded just 87p in damages from the Paris criminals who robbed her at gunpoint of £7.5million-worth of jewellery. French lawyers for the billionaire reality TV star made the extraordinarily low claim after the 45-year-old American said 'I forgive you' to the ringleader of the terrifying heist.

It was in 2016 that a gang attacked her in her hotel apartment during Paris Fashion Week, tying her up, gagging her, and leaving her in fear of her life. Most of the swag has never been recovered, including a £3million 18.88-carat engagement ring given to Ms Kardashian by former husband, the rapper Kanye West.

But on Monday, Ms Kardashian's barrister Léonor Hennerick told a civil court that time had healed, and she only wanted 'a token euro' – the equivalent of 87p – in damages. This would be paid by the four key members of the eight-person gang, including leader Aomar Aït Khedache, who is now 70. Following a high-profile trial last year, all were told they would not spend another day in prison.

This was because of the age and declining health of the defendants, who were dubbed 'the grandpa robbers', and time they had spent in a cell on remand. At the time, Ms Kardashian said she was 'satisfied' with the result of the trial, and that 'justice had been served.

' The highest sentence of eight years in prison – with five suspended – was handed down to Aït Khedache, who sent his victim a written apology. The decision regarding civil damages will be handed down by judges on September 15





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Paris Robbers Forgives Damages Request Highest Sentence Highest Sentence In Prison Forgivers Paris Fashion Week €1 Arrest Trial Forgive

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