Kim Kardashian Ignites Controversy at Monaco Grand Prix; Lewis Hamilton's Fiery History Detailed

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for snubbing Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle at the Monaco Grand Prix. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's history of angry outbursts, including clashes with Verstappen and his own team, comes under scrutiny.

Kim Kardashian has come under fire after a toe-curling encounter with legendary TV reporter and former driver Martin Brundle at the Monaco Grand Prix . On Sunday, the reality star was approached by Martin in a bid to interview her for Sky News, but Kim chose to ignore him, refusing to say a single word before they turned to their entourage in a bid to seemingly get him moved away.

While the awkward moment prompted viewers to call Kim 'rude and arrogant', it should be pointed out that Kim's boyfriend Lewis Hamilton has also had a very tense exchange with Martin. During last year's British Grand Prix, Martin was quick to bring up a photograph Lewis had posed for that year outside Enzo Ferarri's house to mark his switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, calling it 'one of the most iconic photographs ever in Formula 1.

' While Lewis thanked him for the compliment, he was quick to get a jibe in as he stated: 'That means a lot coming from you. You don't have too many positive things always to say', prompting an indignant Martin to fire back: 'That's not true!

' Although the exchange was tense it was nothing compared to some of Lewis' previous outbursts, with the decorated Formula 1 driver no stranger to throwing trackside tantrums when things don't go his way. Now, the Daily Mail takes a look at Lewis' many meltdowns over the years. Lewis' 'unbearable anger and rage' Lewis admitted to an 'unbearable amount of anger and rage' as his bid to end his dreadful first Ferrari season on a high fell flat in December.

His latest setback saw him qualify only 16th in Abu Dhabi - which, alarmingly, represented progress after the horror shows of recent weeks, having qualified 20th and last in Las Vegas, and 17th in Qatar.

'Every time, mate,' he lamented over the radio after finding himself two-and-half tenths behind Charles Leclerc, and finally 11 places back. This is a poor Ferrari, no doubt, but not as delinquent as Lewis is making it look. As he walked back to the garage, the old master wiped his brow through his helmet, pondering why he has been outgunned 19 times in 24 qualifying sessions by the Monegasque in the other red car.

He later said: 'I don't have the words to describe the feeling inside me. There is just an unbearable amount of anger and rage. There is not really much I can say about it.

' His qualifying woes followed a crash in final practice that inflicted serious damage on the front of his Ferrari, leaving his mechanics with a repair job against the clock. After losing control of his car at the high-speed turn nine, he spun into the barrier at speed. Lewis was able to walk away from the scene, picking up a piece of his front wing and placing it in his stricken motor as he left.

'Something buckled at the front and snapped the rear,' he told his mechanics over the team radio. Calling Max Verstappen 'f***ing crazy' Lewis called Max Verstappen 'f***ing crazy' after their race during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the 2021 season. Lewis won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to move level with Max Verstappen on 369.5 points back in the 2021 season.

In the race, Max was red-flagged twice, with Lewis winning by 21 seconds, but only after he was hit with a total of 15 seconds in penalties. The pair collided on lap 37 after Max had been instructed to hand the lead back to Lewis. He then slowed down to allow Lewis to pass, but the Dutchman then decided to brake suddenly before accelerating into the corner as the pair collided. Lewis vented: 'This guy's f***ing crazy, man.

' Later in the race, Lewis accused Max of deliberately slowing down in front of him to cause them to collide. 'He just brake-tested me,' he said over the team radio. 'That was dangerous driving. ' Despite winning the race, he later doubled down on his criticism of the Dutchman, saying: 'I've raced a lot of drivers in my life, in the (last) 28 years.

There's a few at the top which are over the limit. Rules kinda don't apply, or they don't think of the rules. He's over the limit, for sure. I've avoided collision on so many occasions with the guy.

' Letting loose on the Mercedes crew Lewis lambasted Mercedes, who he was with at the time, on the radio after their strategic call, which swung the outcome of the Dutch Grand Prix. In September 2022, after a Dutch Grand Prix which saw his hopes for a first win of the season fade due to fading tyres, he took out his anger on the team.

The driver had been leading until 10 laps to go when a safety car was deployed, and most of the grid dove into the pits for fresh soft tyres, while Mercedes kept him out on the mediums. He immediately questioned the call: 'Why did you keep me out? This is ridiculous!

' The tyres lost grip, and he dropped to fourth place. After the race, he was still fuming: 'I can't believe you guys did that. We were in the lead, and now we're nowhere.

' This outburst was not an isolated incident. Throughout his career, Lewis has been known for his emotional radio messages and intense frustration when things go wrong. In 2020, during the Tuscan Grand Prix, he was penalized for entering the pit lane while it was closed, and he erupted over the radio: 'That's the worst decision I've ever seen!

' He later apologized, but his reputation for fiery temper remained. In 2018, at the Austrian Grand Prix, he was furious after a collision with Valtteri Bottas, blaming his teammate unnecessarily.

'He just drove into me,' he shouted. 'That's absolutely ridiculous. ' The following year, at the German Grand Prix, he crashed out of the lead in wet conditions, and his radio message was filled with expletives and self-blame. Even his championship-winning seasons were punctuated by such moments.

In 2014, at the Belgian Grand Prix, he had a tense exchange with his then-teammate Nico Rosberg, accusing him of deliberately hitting him. The rivalry escalated to the point where Mercedes had to issue team orders. These meltdowns have become a hallmark of Hamilton's personality, both praised for his passion and criticized for his lack of composure. Martin Brundle, the very reporter who had the awkward encounter with Kim, has often been on the receiving end of Hamilton's sharp tongue.

Their relationship is complex, with Brundle often praising Hamilton's talent but also calling out his petulance. In one interview, Brundle said: 'Lewis is an incredible driver, but sometimes he lets his emotions get the better of him. It's a shame because he has so much to offer.

' The Monaco Grand Prix incident involving Kim Kardashian adds another layer to this dynamic. Kim, known for her reality TV fame, was likely overwhelmed by the attention and the unfamiliar environment. Her silence may have been a defense mechanism, but it was perceived as rudeness by many. Social media exploded with criticism, with some fans calling for her to apologize.

However, others defended her, noting that she is not a Formula 1 personality and had no obligation to speak. The irony is that her boyfriend Lewis has had equally tense, if not more explosive, interactions with the same reporter. The juxtaposition highlights the pressure-cooker environment of the Monaco Grand Prix, where celebrities and athletes mingle under intense scrutiny. As the 2025 season progresses, both Kim and Lewis will likely face more such moments.

For Hamilton, the challenge is to channel his anger into performance, while for Kim, it is to navigate a world that expects immediate engagement. Whether they learn from these experiences remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the Monaco Grand Prix will not be forgotten soon





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