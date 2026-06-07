Kim Kardashian Makes Glamorous Debut at Monaco Grand Prix to Support Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian attended the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time since going public with Lewis Hamilton, walking the paddock with sister Khloe and watching qualifying from the Ferrari garage.

Kim Kardashian made a stylish entrance at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday morning, attending the race for the first time since her relationship with Lewis Hamilton became public.

The reality TV star and business mogul was seen walking through the paddock at the Circuit de Monaco ahead of qualifying, accompanied by her sister Khloe and a security detail. Dressed in sunglasses, jeans, and a low-cut black top, Kardashian strolled past cameras along the harbor before taking her place to watch the action.

Her appearance marks a significant milestone in her romance with the Ferrari driver, as it is her first time supporting him at a race since they confirmed their relationship in February at the Super Bowl. The couple, who have been friends for over a decade, were first spotted together on New Year's Eve in Aspen and have been dating for nearly six months.

Kardashian's presence at the Grand Prix has generated excitement among fans and media, adding a touch of celebrity glamour to the prestigious event. The relationship has been heating up in recent months, with Hamilton recently spending time with Kardashian's four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. A source close to the couple described their bond as intense and revealed that Kardashian's family absolutely adores Hamilton.

Just last week, Kardashian gave fans a rare glimpse into their private life by posting a selfie on Instagram that Hamilton took during a bike ride together on Monday. The photo showed the couple enjoying a leisurely ride, signaling their growing comfort with sharing their romance publicly. Hamilton has been performing well this season, and Ferrari has shown strong pace during practice sessions.

He was fastest on Friday, ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen and the Mercedes drivers followed. With limited overtaking opportunities around the tight street circuit, qualifying was expected to be crucial for race day success.

However, the weekend has not been without challenges for Ferrari. Team principal Frederic Vasseur was absent on Saturday due to medical reasons, remaining under observation at a local facility. Ferrari provided a brief statement confirming his absence and expressing hope for his swift return.

Meanwhile, Hamilton is looking to build on his second-place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he showed significant improvement after a difficult start to the season with Ferrari. Monaco has historically been a happy hunting ground for Hamilton, who has won here multiple times. The qualifying session was a tense affair, with Kardashian and her sister watching from the Ferrari garage. Other celebrities spotted at the track included TV presenter Holly Willoughby, adding to the star-studded atmosphere.

Hamilton also made headlines earlier this week by declaring his support for Brazil in the upcoming World Cup alongside his home nation England, citing his admiration for Brazilian culture and the skill of their players. As the race weekend continues, all eyes will be on Hamilton and his high-profile supporter, Kim Kardashian





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