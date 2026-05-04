Kim Kardashian Reportedly Eyes Princess Diana's 'Revenge Dress' for Met Gala Amidst Past Controversy

Kim Kardashian is rumored to be borrowing Princess Diana's 1994 'Revenge Dress' for the upcoming Met Gala, sparking debate and criticism following previous controversy over her wearing of Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly set to make another bold fashion statement at the Met Gala , potentially donning Princess Diana 's iconic 1994 ' Revenge Dress '. This follows controversy surrounding her previous choice at the 2022 Met Gala , where she wore Marilyn Monroe 's 'Happy Birthday Mr President' gown, which allegedly sustained damage during and after her use of it.

The 'Revenge Dress', a Christina Stambolian design, was famously worn by Princess Diana the same evening her husband, then Prince Charles, publicly admitted to adultery. The dress is currently owned by a private Scottish collector, Graeme Mackenzie, who acquired it for over $74,000 in 1997 and keeps it secured in a bank vault for preservation. Speculation about Kardashian's potential choice began circulating on Monday morning, fueled by entertainment correspondent Rishi Davda on Good Morning Britain.

The controversy surrounding Kardashian's previous use of a historical garment has reignited, with many expressing outrage over the potential for further damage to irreplaceable pieces of fashion history. Following the 2022 Met Gala, images and videos emerged appearing to show rips and tears in Monroe's gown, specifically a tear in the back strap. Fans accused Kardashian and Ripley's Believe It or Not! , who loaned the dress, of mishandling the delicate artifact.

Social media platforms were flooded with criticism, with users questioning the ethics of allowing a celebrity to wear such a significant piece of history and expressing concern over its preservation. The debate centers on whether the attention garnered by Kardashian wearing the dress outweighs the risk of damage to its historical integrity. This potential move with Diana's 'Revenge Dress' is already drawing similar criticism.

Online users are voicing concerns that Kardashian is attempting to capitalize on another iconic moment in royal history without fully appreciating the context and legacy of the garment. Many argue that simply wearing an iconic dress does not equate to embodying the presence or significance of the original wearer. The incident highlights a broader discussion about the responsibility of celebrities and institutions when handling historical artifacts and the delicate balance between showcasing them and protecting them for future generations.

The focus is not just on the dress itself, but on the story it represents and the respect it deserves. The situation raises questions about the commodification of history and the potential for exploitation in the pursuit of celebrity attention





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