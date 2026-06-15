Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Turns 13 as Mom Cheers on Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Win

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's 13th birthday while supporting boyfriend Lewis Hamilton from afar after his first win with Ferrari.

Kim Kardashian now has a teenager at home in her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion. Her eldest child North West turned 13 years old on Monday, marking a milestone for the family.

North, who is home-schooled, has been working on her music career with her father Kanye West in recent months, recording songs and performing with her signature blue hair and black leather outfits. In many ways, she has already been acting like a teenager for months. Her siblings are Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven. Kardashian, 45, and West were married from 2014 until 2022.

North's grandmother Kris Jenner took to Instagram to wish the child well.

'Happy Birthday my amazing North! ' she began her note while sharing flashback photos. 'You are beautiful, brilliant, creative, funny, and smart, and you have such a love for life and everything it has to offer. I love watching you grow, and seeing you find your own path and passions has been such a joy, and I am so proud of the incredible young lady you are.

Keep dreaming big and shining bright… I am so proud of you!! We all love you so much!! Lovey xo @northwest.

' Meanwhile, mom Kardashian has been in Europe for her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, 41. On Sunday she congratulated Hamilton after the Formula One legend secured his long-awaited first victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix. The reality TV star, 45, had been present last weekend to cheer him on at the Monaco Grand Prix. She watched on as Hamilton finished as the runner-up for the second successive Grand Prix.

Kardashian was not present in Barcelona on Sunday, as Hamilton went one better by claiming his first win since 2024. A celebratory message was quickly shared by the star following Hamilton's triumph, as he finished clear of George Russell and Lando Norris in an all-British podium. The Instagram post showed Hamilton powering towards the finish line, with Ferrari staff trackside cheering in celebration. Kardashian added heart and trophy emojis to the photo in a show of support for her boyfriend.

Hamilton had claimed post-race that winning with Ferrari was beyond his 'wildest dreams'.

'I wish I had the right words,' he said. 'How do you find the right words to express an emotion that's your new wildest dreams? I truly believed in my decision, and joining Ferrari, I truly believed what this team could achieve, what we could achieve together.

' Hamilton is now just 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, but sounded a word of caution over his potential hopes of an eighth world title. 'Well, honestly, with the way that the year started out, I have not really been thinking about it like that,' Hamilton added. 'I have not been thinking about an eighth.

Of course, what we had worked towards has been being able to win, but I have always been conscious of the fact that it takes time.

' Hamilton last week spoke publicly about his relationship with Kardashian, after blowing her a kiss from the podium. 'It is amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support. My friends. It was an incredible turnout overall,' Hamilton said.

'I do not know what else to say. It is amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day.

' Hamilton was first romantically linked to the SKIMS founder earlier this year, but the Monaco Grand Prix showed their affection publicly. The pair enjoyed a trip to Japan together and they are said to have spent a weekend at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, England, as well as visiting Paris, France in early February.

They also appeared publicly together during the 2026 Super Bowl in February, when they were shown on the stadium's big screen during the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. North West's birthday celebration was kept private within the family, with no public posts from Kardashian herself yet, as she remains in Europe supporting Hamilton. The teenager has been making waves in the music industry alongside her father, recently releasing a single that gained millions of streams.

With her 13th birthday, North enters her teenage years with a growing social media presence and a close-knit family that includes her famous mother and siblings. Meanwhile, Kardashian balances her role as a mother with her high-profile relationship, attending Grand Prix events and supporting Hamilton's career. The couple's romance has been a topic of interest among fans, and Hamilton's recent win only solidifies their public appearances together.

As North turns 13, the Kardashian-Jenner clan continues to celebrate milestones while the family patriarch, Kanye West, maintains a co-parenting relationship with Kardashian. The family's dynamics remain under the spotlight, but they manage to keep certain aspects private, like birthday celebrations. Overall, this week marks a dual celebration for the family: a teenager's birthday and a boyfriend's triumphant win





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