Kim Kardashian's Disastrous F1 WAG Debut in Monaco

Kim Kardashian has left Formula 1 fans seething after appearing to steal a driver's towel in Monaco, sparking fury and criticism for lacking 'manners' and 'class'. She was also criticized for rudely ignoring a TV reporter at the race.

Kim Kardashian has left Formula 1 fans seething again after she appeared to steal Monaco Grand Prix winner Kimi Antonelli 's towel after the race. The reality TV star, who is currently dating Lewis Hamilton , has come under fire after attending the most glamorous race on the F1 calendar Sunday to cheer on her new boyfriend.

Ahead of the Grand Prix, Kardashian sparked fury when she was approached by legendary TV reporter and former driver Martin Brundle for British broadcaster Sky Sports, only to rudely ignore him before turning to her entourage in a bid to avoid any conversation. And following the race, Hamilton's girlfriend made another disastrous error when she was captured stealing a towel that had been left out for Antonelli, who pipped her man to first place on Sunday.

Footage which has gone viral on social media shows Kardashian walking past a podium for the winner of the race and picking up the towel, before taking off her sunglasses and wiping her face. While walking with her entourage, the group were briefly stopped and spoken to by a Monaco Grand Prix official, but it seemed to be unrelated to the towel.

Fans were furious after watching the clip on social media, with Kardashian accused of lacking 'manners' and 'class' in Monaco. One user commented on X: 'This proves money can't buy everything. It cannot buy common sense, it cannot buy manners, it cannot buy a towel bruhhh...

' 'Does she think that everything in the world is for her? Crazy entitlement,' said another.

'Good God, what a train wreck in etiquette and basic common sense,' wrote a third. A fourth put: 'I remember the 80s and 90s when Monaco was the epitome of class. Not so much anymore.

' While another fan joked about Antonelli: 'Kim saw 'Kimi' on the towel and thought it was a limited edition Skims drop for her'. Kim was joined for her F1 WAG debut in Monaco by her sister Khloe and watched the race unfold with fellow WAG Alexandra Leclerc. The Kardashian sisters were transported to the circuit's VIP entrance on a boat, making a dramatic entrance that was fitting for the glamorous circuit.

Kardashian was seen picking up a towel left out for Monaco Grand Prix winner Kimi Antonelli She was also criticized by fans for rudely ignoring a TV reporter at the Monaco Grand Prix. Kim was spotted watching the race alongside Alexandra Leclerc, wife of Ferrari driver Charles. Kardashian and Hamilton, who have been friends for more than a decade, have been going strong for nearly six months after they were first spotted getting cozy on New Year's Eve in Aspen.

They went public with their romance at the Super Bowl in February then subsequently went Instagram official. Just last week, Kardashian and Hamilton took a huge step in their relationship as he was seen with her four children, who she shares with ex Kanye West, for the first time. A source previously said that the couple have an 'intense' relationship and added that Kardashian's family absolutely 'adores' him





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Kim Kardashian Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli Lewis Hamilton WAG TV Reporter Manners Class Entitlement Towel Ferrari Charles Leclerc Intense Relationship Adoring

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