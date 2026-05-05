Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look Draws Comparisons to Bianca Censori's Style

Kim Kardashian's daring Met Gala ensemble has sparked a wave of comparisons to the distinctive fashion choices of Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife, with many observers noting striking similarities between their recent outfits.

Kim Kardashian 's appearance at the 2026 Met Gala has ignited a flurry of comparisons to Bianca Censori , the wife of her ex-husband Kanye West . Kardashian, 45, debuted a striking liquid-gold, fembot-inspired dress designed by Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem, featuring a cone bra, sculpted abs, and a detailed belly button.

The outfit, perfectly aligned with the gala's 'Costume Art' theme and 'Fashion Is Art' dress code, immediately drew parallels to a similar look worn by Censori in November. Censori, 31, had previously turned heads in Melbourne with a lilac and blush-toned body stocking, cone bra, and white underpants, an ensemble from her upcoming underwear line, which itself has been noted for its resemblance to Kim Kardashian's successful SKIMS brand.

This isn't the first instance of accusations that Kardashian is taking style cues from Censori. In October, Kardashian adopted a short, wispy wig for a photoshoot, a hairstyle Censori had been sporting for some time, and paired it with a sheer ivory bandeau top, prompting followers to remark on the similarity. Further comparisons arose in December 2024 when Kardashian posed in a balaclava, crop top, and thong, mirroring Censori's provocative style.

Social media users have been quick to comment, with some suggesting Kardashian is 'taking a leaf out of Bianca's fashion book' and others stating 'Bianca made the cone bra a thing.

' The perceived imitation has even led to playful nicknames like 'Kimca Censori' and speculation about Kanye West's reaction. Kardashian herself has previously expressed anxieties about establishing her own fashion identity post-divorce, having relied on West's styling for years. The pattern of stylistic similarities extends back to August 2024, when Kardashian shared Instagram photos in a white leotard and tights, an outfit reminiscent of Censori's signature daring looks.

The relationship between Kardashian and West ended in February 2021, and West subsequently married Censori in November 2022. Since then, Censori has become known for her unconventional and often revealing public attire, sparking controversy and concern. A source revealed that Kardashian had even cautioned West against allowing Censori to wear such outfits around their four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – expressing surprise at his acceptance of her fashion choices.

The ongoing comparisons highlight a perceived rivalry and raise questions about the influence each woman has on the other's style, as well as the broader dynamics of their interconnected lives





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Kim Kardashian Bianca Censori Met Gala Fashion Kanye West SKIMS Style Celebrity Costume Art Fashion Is Art

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