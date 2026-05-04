Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Throwback: From 'Couch Dress' to Marilyn Monroe Gown

Kim Kardashian shares a nostalgic look back at her most memorable Met Gala outfits over the past 13 years, including the infamous 'couch dress' and the iconic Marilyn Monroe gown.

Kim Kardashian recently revisited her iconic Met Gala appearances, sharing a nostalgic series of throwback photos on Instagram . Spanning the last 13 years, the collection includes looks that have generated both praise and controversy, notably her 2013 Givenchy floral-print dress, often likened to a grandmother's couch.

Kardashian recounted the initial negative reaction, even recalling a tweet from Robin Williams comparing her to Mrs. Doubtfire, but expressed a newfound appreciation for the outfit in retrospect. The post also featured her 2014 Lanvin navy strapless dress, a piece she initially had made in leather but switched to satin at the last minute.

Other highlights included a silver Balmain dress from a previous gala and her stunning 2018 gold mesh Versace gown, which she described as fitting like a glove. Kardashian's journey at the Met Gala evolved from attending as Kanye West's guest to receiving her own invitation. The preparation for some looks was intense, as evidenced by her 2019 Thierry Mugler dress, which required a waist trainer to achieve the desired silhouette.

The 'wet' look was completed with crystal embellishments resembling raindrops and a matching hairstyle. She notably skipped showcasing her 2015 Roberto Cavalli lace gown and her 2017 Vivienne Westwood white gown in the post. Her 2021 ensemble, a head-to-toe black outfit covering her face, was also featured, a look she initially resisted but ultimately embraced as part of the event's costume theme.

She explained her initial reluctance to Vogue, highlighting the difference between a costume gala and a traditional glamorous event. The post culminated with a look back at her 2022 appearance, where she famously wore the same beaded gown Marilyn Monroe donned when singing Happy Birthday to President John F Kennedy in 1962. The collection provides a fascinating glimpse into Kardashian's evolving style and her willingness to take fashion risks.

The Instagram post serves as a reminder of the Met Gala's impact on pop culture and the enduring power of iconic fashion moments. The series of images sparked conversation among fans and fashion enthusiasts, celebrating the evolution of Kim Kardashian's red carpet presence and her ability to generate buzz with every appearance. The post also included a link to an exclusive article with predictions for the 2026 Met Gala





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Kim Kardashian Met Gala Fashion Instagram Celebrity Marilyn Monroe Style Throwback Givenchy Versace Lanvin Balmain Roberto Cavalli Vivienne Westwood Thierry Mugler

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