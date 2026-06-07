Kim Kardashian's Monaco Style Echoes Victoria Beckham's Iconic 1999 Look While Supporting Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at Grand Prix

Kim Kardashian channeled a nineties-inspired leather look reminiscent of Victoria Beckham during the Monaco Grand Prix, where she supported boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. The article details her fashion choices, the couple's growing relationship, recent family milestones, and their efforts to maintain a strong connection amid busy careers.

Kim Kardashian stepped out in Monaco during the Grand Prix weekend, supporting her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton . The reality television star, aged 45, made a fashion statement on a boat with her sister Khloe and friends, wearing a tiny black leather zip-up jacket and skintight pants, paired with a large alligator skin Hermès Birkin bag, oversized designer sunglasses, and black high heels.

Her outfit drew comparisons to Victoria Beckham's iconic black leather ensemble from the 1999 Bond Street Versace store opening. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, 41, was spotted riding a scooter around the paddock in a red team top. Earlier in the week, Hamilton had modeled a sheer pink sequin top and pale pink trousers, accessorized with diamond earrings and a shell choker necklace.

Kardashian, known for her love of sparkles and the color pink, wore a similar pink rhinestone gown to the 2023 Kering Caring for Women gala in New York. The couple, friends for over a decade, have been romantically involved for nearly six months after first being seen together on New Year's Eve in Aspen. They publicly acknowledged their relationship at the Super Bowl in February and later made it official on Instagram.

Their bond deepened recently when Hamilton met Kardashian's four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, for the first time. A source described their relationship as intense and noted that Kardashian's family adores Hamilton. In April, Kardashian reportedly undertook an 11,000-mile round trip from Los Angeles to London just to spend 24 hours with Hamilton, highlighting the commitment despite their demanding schedules. She arrived via private jet at Farnborough and was driven to Hamilton's £18 million home in Kensington.

An insider explained that both are extremely busy but are determined to make time for each other. Kardashian shared a glimpse of their romance on Instagram, posting a selfie Hamilton took during a bike ride, along with additional photos of herself in a skimpy white string bikini and a black two-piece, showcasing her affection and playful connection with the Formula 1 champion





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