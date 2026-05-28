Kim Kardashian's New Romance with Lewis Hamilton: A Brief Fling or a Serious Relationship?

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton, who have been friends for over a decade, has been a topic of speculation. However, their recent outing together, where Kardashian was introduced to Hamilton's mother, suggests that their romance is more than just a fling.

Kim Kardashian 's new romance with Lewis Hamilton is a brief fling , according to any lingering doubts. However, the TV personality was introduced to his mother on Thursday evening, dispelling those doubts.

The couple, who have been friends for over a decade, have been going strong for nearly five months after they were first spotted getting cozy on New Year's Eve in Aspen. They went public with their romance at the Super Bowl in February and subsequently went Instagram official. Last month, Kardashian and Hamilton were spotted kissing for the first time when they went swimming in the Pacific Ocean near her home in Malibu.

They were most recently spotted together during weekend one of the Coachella Festival in California. Kardashian reportedly made an eye-watering 11,000-mile round trip just to spend 24 hours with Hamilton. The reality TV star is believed to have flown to London from LA on her private jet to spend time with her beau. After touching down in Farnborough, Hants, she was driven to F1 driver Lewis's £18million home in Kensington.

Sources close to the mother of four say her strenuous trip across the Atlantic is in a bid to keep their romance alive





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Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Romance Brief Fling Intense Relationship Coachella Festival Malibu London Farnborough Hants Kensington Private Jet Strenuous Trip Instagram Official

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