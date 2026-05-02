Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Sued for Trademark Infringement by Small Designer

A New York designer is suing Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, alleging the brand intentionally copied her trademarked name 'Fits Everybody' for their successful shapewear line, causing significant damage to her smaller business.

A New York-based designer, Denise Cesare, is engaged in a legal battle with Kim Kardashian 's SKIMS , alleging trademark infringement. Cesare, owner of the apparel brand Fits Everybody To A T, claims SKIMS knowingly launched its 'Fits Everybody' collection despite being repeatedly warned about the existing trademark.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, asserts that SKIMS leveraged its substantial financial resources and celebrity influence to dominate the market, disregarding the smaller brand's prior claim to the name. Cesare established her brand nearly a decade ago, selling swimwear and clothing under the 'Fits' name. SKIMS, launched in 2019, quickly gained prominence with its 'Fits Everybody' line, which has reportedly generated between $700 million and $900 million in revenue.

The lawsuit describes this as a 'textbook example of intentional infringement' where a larger company attempts to 'swamp and eclipse' a smaller competitor. Cesare’s legal team argues the similarity in names creates 'reverse confusion,' leading consumers to believe the brands are affiliated. They highlight that SKIMS continued to expand its use of the name even after receiving objections, including launching new products and marketing campaigns.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has already twice refused to register SKIMS’s trademark for ‘Fits Everybody’ due to Cesare’s existing registered mark. This legal dispute underscores the challenges faced by small businesses when competing with large corporations backed by significant capital and celebrity endorsements. Cesare’s attorney, Jessica Mathews, emphasizes that trademark law prioritizes the first user of a mark, regardless of company size or social media following.

The lawsuit seeks to protect Cesare’s brand and prevent further damage to her business, which she claims has been rendered 'effectively invisible' in search engine rankings due to SKIMS’s aggressive marketing. The case highlights the potential for larger companies to exploit their resources to overshadow smaller competitors, even when those competitors have established prior rights. The core argument revolves around the likelihood of consumer confusion and the intentional nature of SKIMS’s actions, despite clear notice of the existing trademark.

The lawsuit is a significant challenge to SKIMS’s business practices and could set a precedent for protecting the intellectual property rights of smaller brands in the face of powerful competitors





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Kim Kardashian SKIMS Trademark Lawsuit Intellectual Property

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