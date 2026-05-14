Kim Kardashian Scores Major Career Win as Executive Producer on Upcoming YA Netflix Series

Kim Kardashian has scored a major career win while briefly setting aside her law dream after she failed to pass the bar exam. The SKIMS founder was revealed to be one of the executive producers on an upcoming YA Netflix series titled Calabasas.

Kim Kardashian has scored a major career win while briefly setting aside her law dream after she failed to pass the bar exam . The SKIMS founder was revealed to be one of the executive producer s on an upcoming YA Netflix series titled Calabasas .

Kardashian is joining other executive producers on the project including Alexandra Milchan and Emma Roberts. Both the reality star and Roberts previously worked together on the Ryan Murphy series American Horror Story: Delicate. Chris Van Dusen is the showrunner and an executive producer on the forthcoming series. He is also known for being the showrunner on the first two seasons of Netflix's Bridgerton.

The series had initially been scheduled for development back in 2024, but under a different showrunner and logline. Kardashian herself is no stranger to Calabasas and notably grew up in the Los Angeles area. She also lives in a sprawling Hidden Hills mansion with her four children, which is next to the city of Calabasas.

Kardashian's latest attachment as an executive producer to the new Netflix series Calabasas comes not long after it was revealed whether she intends to take the bar exam again. However, insiders told the outlet that Kardashian still has intentions to take the bar exam sometime in the future





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