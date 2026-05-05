Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Chicago and Reflects on Met Gala Look

Kim Kardashian reveals her phone lock screen features her daughter Chicago and details her striking Met Gala outfit, inspired by a controversial 1975 film poster, while also supporting her daughter North West's music career.

Kim Kardashian recently revealed a heartwarming glimpse into her personal life, showcasing a photo of her daughter Chicago as her phone lock screen. This came as she returned to her New York City hotel following her appearance at the Met Gala , a prestigious fashion event where she captivated onlookers with a daring and controversial outfit.

The SKIMS founder, 45, shares four children – North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, six – with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The image of Chicago, beaming for the camera, served as a sweet backdrop as Kim received assistance exiting her vehicle. At the Met Gala, Kardashian stunned in an orange metallic bodysuit designed by British artist Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem, featuring a custom-molded breast plate.

The ensemble, inspired by Jones' 1975 French erotic film poster 'Maîtresse,' sparked debate in both the United States and the United Kingdom due to its provocative nature. She complemented the look with nude heels and minimal jewelry, opting for a platinum blonde hairstyle styled in loose waves.

Kardashian has been a regular at the Met Gala for thirteen years, making her debut in 2013 while pregnant and famously wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress in 2022, a feat that required a strict diet and fitness regime, including wearing a sauna suit twice daily and eliminating sugar and carbs. Beyond the fashion world, Kim has been actively supporting her daughter North West's burgeoning music career.

She attended North's album release pop-up event in Los Angeles, where the 12-year-old celebrated the launch of her debut EP, 'N0rth4evr.

' Kim also skillfully avoided a potential encounter with her ex-husband Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori at another event for North. Her outfit at North's album bash featured black leather pants with neon green trim, a black shirt displaying the album name, and a fuzzy black vest, completing the look with sleek dark hair and sunglasses. Currently, Kim is reportedly dating Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, adding another layer to her dynamic public life.

The star continues to balance her business ventures, family commitments, and high-profile appearances with a consistent presence in the media





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