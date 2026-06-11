Kim Kardashian Sparks Laughter at Monaco Grand Prix After Towel Mix Up with Kimi Antonelli

Reality star Kim Kardashian found herself at the center of a lighthearted controversy during the Monaco Grand Prix after she was spotted taking a towel belonging to driver Kimi Antonelli.

The glamorous atmosphere of the Monaco Grand Prix reached a new level of entertainment when reality television mogul Kim Kardashian became the unexpected star of a viral moment.

While attending the prestigious event to cheer on her partner, Lewis Hamilton, the SKIMS founder inadvertently found herself in a comedic predicament involving fellow racer Kimi Antonelli. Footage that has since dominated social media platforms captures the moment Kardashian walked past the winner's podium and picked up a towel that had been laid out for Antonelli, who had secured a victory over Hamilton.

In the clip, she is seen removing her sunglasses and using the cloth to wipe her face, seemingly unaware that the item was reserved for the Mercedes driver. This lighthearted blunder has sparked a wave of amusement across the sporting world, highlighting the intersection of high-fashion celebrity culture and the high-stakes environment of Formula 1. Mercedes quickly leaned into the humor of the situation by releasing a playful video that poked fun at the missing piece of equipment.

In the clip, Kimi Antonelli is seen questioning where his towel has gone, with the narrative extending to his teammate George Russell. When asked if he had seen the missing item, Russell simply replied with a confused no. The video concludes with Antonelli washing his hands and repeating his query, leaving the audience to fill in the blanks. The social media response was immediate and enthusiastic, with fans labeling the entire sequence as iconic.

Many commenters joked that Kardashian likely mistook the name Kimi for her own, while others suggested that Antonelli should check the laundry basket of Lewis Hamilton to find his missing property. One particularly witty fan referred to the situation as Keeping up with the Antonellis, a play on the famous reality show that launched the Kardashian empire. Beyond the towel incident, Kardashian's presence at the race marked a significant public appearance for her and Hamilton.

She made a grand entrance at the circuit's VIP entrance via boat, accompanied by her sister Khloe. Kim opted for a sophisticated cream-colored dress paired with towering heels, ensuring she looked every bit the part of a Formula 1 WAG. Khloe, meanwhile, dressed for the intense Monaco heat in a lace-trimmed slip dress and a white waistcoat. The pair spent the day watching the race alongside other notable figures such as Alexandra Leclerc.

Following the event, Lewis Hamilton opened up about his relationship with the 45-year-old star, expressing deep gratitude for her presence. He mentioned that having her support during the weekend was amazing and noted that she provides that kind of encouragement for him on a daily basis. The romance between the British racing legend and the business mogul has been a subject of intense curiosity since they were first linked earlier this year.

While the Monaco Grand Prix served as one of their first heavily documented public outings filled with public displays of affection, the couple has previously enjoyed more private excursions. Their travels have taken them to Japan, Paris, and the English countryside at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds. They were also spotted together on the big screen during the 2026 Super Bowl during the match between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

Sources close to the couple suggest that their relationship is built on a strong foundation of friendship, leading many to believe that this pairing could be endgame. Despite the distance and the hectic schedules of their respective careers, both are said to be deeply committed to making the relationship work. Kim, a mother of four children with her former husband Kanye West, is reportedly taking this new chapter with Hamilton very seriously, valuing his positive energy and easy-going nature





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