Kim Kardashian Supports Daughter North West at Album Release Event Amid Bold Fashion Choices

Kim Kardashian attended her daughter North West's album release pop-up event in Los Angeles, showcasing her support for the 12-year-old's debut EP, N0rth4evr. North has been making waves in the music industry, following in her father Kanye West's footsteps, while her bold fashion choices, including piercings and bleached eyebrows, have sparked conversations.

Kim Kardashian made a stylish appearance at her daughter North West 's album release pop-up event in Los Angeles on Saturday, showcasing her support for the 12-year-old's debut EP, N0rth4evr.

The 45-year-old SKIMS founder, who is currently dating F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, arrived at the festivities in an edgy ensemble that included black leather pants with neon green trim, a black shirt featuring her daughter's album name, and a sleeveless, fuzzy black vest. She completed the look with a black purse and large black shades, while her dark locks were pulled back into a sleek updo.

The mom-of-four was seen arriving at the event, guided past awaiting fans as she celebrated North's musical milestone. North West has been making waves in the music industry, following in her father Kanye West's footsteps. Her debut EP, N0rth4evr, was released on Friday, accompanied by a music video for the track #N0rth4evr, which featured grainy and choppy footage of the preteen walking through a graveyard at night.

North has also performed alongside her father, including a surprise duet in Mexico City in January and during his recent comeback concerts in Los Angeles. The father-daughter duo even released a song titled Piercing On My Hand, which seemed to address the criticism North has faced over her piercings. North's bold fashion choices have sparked conversations, including her bleached eyebrows, black grillz, and vibrant blue hair adorned with studded embellishments.

She has also sported controversial piercings, such as a dermal piercing on her right hand and what appeared to be fake face tattoos. Despite fan concerns over the 'risky' procedures, North has continued to express her unique style. The preteen's album release events have drawn support from both her parents, with Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori attending a separate pop-up event on Friday.

The former couple, who were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalized in 2022, share North and three other children: Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, six. Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, have also embraced the bleached eyebrow trend in the past





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