Kim Kardashian Trolled for $9,500 Easter Outfit Choice

Kim Kardashian's fashion choice for a casual Easter celebration sparked online criticism, with fans questioning her decision to wear a vintage Cavalli gown amidst the more relaxed attire of her family.

Kim Kardashian 's Easter outfit choice has sparked a wave of online criticism after she wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown to a casual family Easter celebration. The star, known for her high-fashion choices, was photographed in a $9,500 dress originally worn by Cindy Crawford on the runway in 2002. The gathering took place at Kylie Jenner's Palm Springs mansion, where the Kardashian-Jenner clan assembled for the holiday, sharing glimpses of the event on social media.

The ivory, figure-hugging gown, featuring silver embellishments and a short train, was complemented by a dark pink, fuzzy shawl. However, the outfit did not resonate well with some fans, who took to platforms like Reddit to express their opinions.\Social media users were quick to comment on the perceived disparity between Kardashian's formal attire and the more relaxed outfits of other family members. Critics described the overall look as mismatched, drawing comparisons to a 'party city' aesthetic or a yard sale haul. Some highlighted the contrast between Kardashian's high-fashion choice and other members' more casual clothing, like Khloe Kardashian's polka-dot pajamas. The differing styles prompted comments about the event's dress code, or lack thereof. The general consensus seemed to be that the outfit was out of place for a casual Easter celebration. Other family members' attire, including Kris Jenner's vintage Chanel skirt and Kylie Jenner's floral top and unbuttoned jeans, also drew attention. The event also featured a memorable group photo of all five sisters, celebrating their time together. \Aside from the fashion critiques, the Easter celebration provided a glimpse into the family's life. The festivities included an Easter table for the children, complete with crafts and bunny-themed decorations. Kardashian shared a sweet moment with her daughter Chicago, while working on some artwork, protecting her expensive gown with a bunny apron. The celebration also included tasty treats, such as Korean kimbap, and the setting showcased the expansive backyard of Kylie Jenner's Palm Springs mansion. The event followed a recent family trip to Japan, with photos and videos of the gathering providing an intimate look into the celebrity family's life and their Easter celebrations. The family’s celebrations come shortly after Kardashian took her children to Japan for a family getaway. Kardashian was joined by Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and her eldest child, North, made a surprise appearance on stage with her father Kanye West as he performed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last week





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kim Kardashian Easter Fashion Criticism Kardashian-Jenner

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kim Kardashian Partners Ordered to Tear Down Illegal Chelsea Rooftop PergolaThe founders of the 111Skin skincare brand, business partners of Kim Kardashian, have been ordered to remove an unauthorized pergola from their £5 million Chelsea mansion due to planning violations. The structure was deemed 'jarring' and harmful to the area's visual integrity.

Read more »

Easter Monday 2026 supermarket opening times for Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Lidl and moreBank holiday opening and closing hours will change during Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Read more »

Sussexes' Easter Celebrations Contrast with Wales' Easter Service: A Tale of Two FamiliesThe Duchess of Sussex shared glimpses of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Easter celebrations in the US, while the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the traditional Easter service in England, marking their first public appearance since Kate's cancer diagnosis. The news also highlights the upcoming trip of Harry and Meghan to Australia.

Read more »

Royal Easter Celebrations: Sussexes' Private Easter vs. Wales Family's Public AppearanceThe Duchess of Sussex shares intimate Easter moments with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while the Prince and Princess of Wales attend the traditional Easter service at Windsor, marking their first public appearance since Kate's diagnosis. Contrasting celebrations showcase the diverging paths of the Royal families.

Read more »

Kim and Khloe Kardashian share how their family celebrated Easter including saucy photoshoot from Kylie JennerKim and Khloe Kardashian take their children to a teamLab Planets exhibit in Tokyo, Japan.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian's Easter Outfit Trolled: Cavalli Gown Sparks Online DebateKim Kardashian's choice of a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown for her family's Easter celebration drew both admiration and criticism online. The event, hosted at Kylie Jenner's Palm Springs mansion, showcased a variety of fashion choices among the Kardashian-Jenner family, leading to mixed reactions on social media. The $9,500 dress, previously worn by Cindy Crawford, sparked discussions about the appropriateness of the attire for a casual gathering.

Read more »