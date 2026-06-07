Kim Kardashian Wows in Chic Cream Dress as She Cheers on Beau Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix

Kim Kardashian made a stylish appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, joining her sister Khloe in a cream-colored ensemble. The reality TV star showed off her curves in a bodycon dress and black heels, while Khloe opted for a lacet-trimmed slip dress and white waistcoat. The event marked Kim's first appearance at a race since going public with Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, with whom she has been dating for nearly six months. Hamilton placed third on Saturday, and Kim watched on with interest. The couple's relationship has been gaining attention in recent weeks, with sources revealing that they are determined to see each other whenever possible, despite their busy schedules.

Kim Kardashian wowed in a chic cream dress and sky high heels as she arrived at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to cheer on her beau Lewis Hamilton .

After making her first appearance at a race since going public with Ferrari driver Lewis on Saturday, Kim was back for the main event. She was joined once again by her sister Khloe, with the two matching in their cream looks. Kim showed off her curves in her bodycon, backless number which she teamed with black heels, gingerly making her way off a boat which had sped her to the VIP entrance.

Khloe meanwhile dressed for the scorching temperatures in a lacet-trimmed slip dress and a white waistcoat. Kim watched on on Saturday as Hamilton placed third. Speaking afterwards the driver said he still felt he was in line to complete the 'impossible' dream by earning his maiden Ferrari victory and the 106th win of his career.

Kim Kardashian wowed in a chic cream dress and sky high heels as she arrived at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to cheer on her beau Lewis Hamilton After making her first appearance at a race since going public with Ferrari driver Lewis on Saturday, Kim was back for the main event Kardashian and Hamilton, who have been friends for over a decade, have been going strong for nearly six months after they were first spotted getting cozy on New Year's Eve in Aspen. They went public with their romance at the Super Bowl in February then subsequently went Instagram official.

Just last week, Kardashian and Hamilton took a huge step in their relationship as he was seen with her four children, who she shares with ex Kanye West, for the first time. A source previously said that the couple have an 'intense' relationship and added that Kardashian's family absolutely 'adores' him. In April, Kim reportedly made an eye-watering 11,000-mile round trip just to spend 24 hours with Hamilton.

The reality TV star was believed to have flown to London from LA on her private jet to spend time with her beau. After touching down in Farnborough, Hants, she was driven to F1 driver Lewis's £18million home in Kensington. Sources close to the mother of four say her strenuous trip across the Atlantic is in a bid to keep their romance alive.

Kim showed off her curves in her bodycon, backless number which she teamed with black heels, gingerly making her way off a boat which had sped her to the VIP entrance An insider told The Sun: 'Lewis and Kim are two of the busiest people in showbiz, but they are determined to do everything to see each other when they have any spare time.

' Earlier this week, Kardashian provided fans with a rare glimpse at their relationship on Instagram. The mother-of-four posted a selfie that Hamilton had taken while they enjoyed a bike ride together on Monday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ensured that she left something in the post that would delight her man. She included a cheeky snap of herself in a skimpy white string bikini, and another in a black two-piece





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