Kim Zolciak Celebrates Sons' Athletic Achievements Amid Custody Battle with Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak shifts focus from her legal dispute to honor her sons KJ and Kash Biermann as they excel in football, sharing heartfelt posts on Instagram.

Kim Zolciak , the 48-year-old former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has temporarily set aside her contentious legal battles with estranged husband Kroy Biermann to celebrate the accomplishments of her sons.

In recent days, Zolciak has taken to Instagram to shower praise on her eldest son, KJ Biermann, who turned 15, and her middle son, Kash Biermann, who was named Defensive Lineman of the Year for the second consecutive year by Born to Compete. These posts come just two weeks after Zolciak made explosive claims in her custody case, alleging that her children could hear Biermann engaging in sexual activities with multiple partners at his home.

Despite the ongoing drama, Zolciak has chosen to highlight positive family moments, focusing on her sons' athletic prowess and their close bond. In a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating KJ's birthday, Zolciak shared a series of photos that chronicle his journey from a young boy to a high school football star. She wrote that KJ taught her strength, compassion, patience, and the true meaning of the mother-son bond, calling him her heart walking outside her body.

She praised his work ethic, dedication, discipline, and drive, particularly regarding football, noting that watching him pursue his goals with determination inspires her. Zolciak also included family photos with KJ's older sisters, Brielle, 29, and Ariana, 24, as well as his younger siblings, Kash and Kane, 12. One photo showed KJ and Kash looking almost like twins with their athletic builds and red hair.

Another image featured KJ holding a certificate for Athletic Excellence from his high school, beaming with pride. The following day, Zolciak celebrated Kash's achievement, posting a photo of him holding a poster commemorating his Defensive Lineman of the Year title. She also shared pictures of him in uniform and footage from the awards ceremony.

She expressed immense pride in his love for the game, motivation, hard work, and determination, noting that he and KJ will be playing on the same football team this year. This focus on her sons' positive milestones offers a stark contrast to the bitter allegations she has made in the custody proceedings, where she accused Biermann of lying about her parenting and claimed that the children have been exposed to his sexual activities.

The legal battle has been ongoing, with both parties seeking primary custody of their minor children. Zolciak's recent social media activity appears to be a deliberate effort to shift the narrative toward her role as a supportive mother amidst the turmoil. The posts have garnered thousands of likes and supportive comments from fans, many of whom admire her dedication to her children despite the personal challenges.

Zolciak has not publicly commented on the custody case since her previous statements, and her focus remains on her sons' upcoming football season. The family, once a staple of reality TV, continues to navigate the complexities of their public and private lives. As the legal proceedings unfold, Zolciak seems determined to showcase the positive aspects of her life as a mother, emphasizing her children's achievements and their unbreakable bond.

Her Instagram feed serves as a platform to document their growth and celebrate their successes, offering a glimpse into a family striving to maintain normalcy during a turbulent time. The Biermann children, including twins Kane and Kaia, have grown up in the spotlight, and Zolciak often shares updates on their activities. KJ and Kash, both standout football players, represent the athletic tradition of their father, a former NFL star.

Zolciak's posts not only highlight their talents but also serve as a reminder of the joys of parenthood amid legal strife. With the new football season approaching, fans look forward to seeing the brothers play together, while Zolciak continues to advocate for her children's well-being both on and off the field





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