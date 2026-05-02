Kim Zolciak Loses Temporary Primary Custody of Four Children to Ex Kroy Biermann

Reality star Kim Zolciak has temporarily lost primary physical custody of her four children with ex-husband Kroy Biermann after a judge granted Biermann’s emergency request, citing concerns about Zolciak’s stability and fitness as a parent. The couple will continue to share joint legal custody, but Biermann will have final say on key decisions regarding the children’s upbringing.

Kim Zolciak , known for her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has temporarily lost primary physical custody of her four children with ex-husband Kroy Biermann following a recent court decision.

The ruling stems from an emergency request filed by Biermann, who alleged Zolciak was 'unstable and unfit' to have primary physical custody. The children involved are Kroy Jr., 14, Kash, 13, and twins Kaia and Kane, 12. While the pair will continue to share joint legal custody, granting them both decision-making rights, Biermann has been awarded final say on crucial matters such as education, non-emergency healthcare, and religious upbringing.

This means that despite shared legal responsibility, Biermann will have the ultimate authority in these key areas of the children’s lives. The current arrangement involves a schedule of alternating weekends for parenting time, allowing both parents continued access to their children. Zolciak has responded to the ruling, expressing her desire for a swift resolution and a full court hearing where she can present her side of the story.

She characterized the judge’s decision as temporary, pending a more comprehensive review of the case. She maintains her innocence and believes the truth will prevail. The situation has escalated amidst growing tensions between the former couple, with Biermann previously filing emergency motions accusing Zolciak of neglect and prioritizing her career over her children’s wellbeing. He specifically claimed she is 'more selfishly concerned with her own image and her work options' than the welfare of their children.

Biermann also argued for the children to reside under one roof, citing Zolciak’s alleged instability. It’s important to note that Zolciak also has two daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from previous relationships, who were adopted by Biermann after their marriage in 2011. Biermann’s filings detail accusations of Zolciak’s 'blatant mismanagement of basic parenting responsibilities,' suggesting a pattern of neglect. Zolciak vehemently denies these claims, labeling them as a deliberate attempt to damage her reputation.

She explained her recent five-week absence as work commitments on two television shows, undertaken to financially support her family. She asserts she will not apologize for providing for her children and refuses to be intimidated or misrepresented. The dispute follows a mediation session held in January to establish a temporary custody agreement.

Biermann alleges Zolciak failed to adhere to the agreed-upon parenting schedule between February 26 and March 29, with the exception of one instance involving a dog bite incident with one of their children. He further claims she entered into the temporary agreement 'in bad faith,' knowing she wouldn’t uphold its terms. The case is ongoing, and the outcome will significantly impact the lives of all involved





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kim Zolciak Kroy Biermann Custody Battle Divorce Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England captain Leah Williamson signs new Arsenal dealLeah Williamson is the fourth player to commit her future to the club in recent weeks, with Kim Little, Stina Blackstenius, and Steph Catley also signing new deals.

Read more »

England captain Leah Williamson signs new Arsenal dealLeah Williamson is the fourth player to commit her future to the club in recent weeks, with Kim Little, Stina Blackstenius, and Steph Catley also signing new deals.

Read more »

Inside David and Victoria Beckham’s £12M Cotswolds Mansion: Romeo and Kim Share a GlimpseRomeo Beckham and girlfriend Kim Turnbull shared a look inside his parents’ lavish Cotswolds estate, showcasing the luxurious amenities and sprawling grounds of the £12 million property.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton buy luxury shag padKim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are ready to take their relationship to the next level amid rumours they're moving in together. Read more on heatworld.

Read more »

The epic celeb scandals they thought you’d never find out aboutFrom Kim Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe to Tiger Woods - these stars thought their antics would stay under wraps but they were very, very wrong.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Sued for Trademark Infringement by Small DesignerA New York designer is suing Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, alleging the brand intentionally copied her trademarked name 'Fits Everybody' for their successful shapewear line, causing significant damage to her smaller business.

Read more »