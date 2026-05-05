Kim Zolciak Responds After Losing Primary Custody of Children in Legal Battle with Ex Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak addresses a judge's temporary ruling granting her ex-husband Kroy Biermann primary physical custody of their four children, calling the decision flawed and vowing to present her case in court. The custody battle is part of an ongoing legal dispute, with Biermann accusing Zolciak of neglect and unfit parenting.

Kim Zolciak has responded after a judge temporarily granted her ex-husband Kroy Biermann primary physical custody of their four children amid their ongoing legal battle.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the judge sided with Biermann’s emergency request, which alleged that Zolciak was 'unstable and unfit' to care for their children—Kroy Jr., 14, Kash, 13, and twins Kaia and Kane, 12. Despite the ruling, both parents retain joint legal custody, meaning they share decision-making rights, though Biermann now holds final authority over major issues such as education, non-emergency medical care, and religious upbringing.

The children will continue to split time between both households on alternating weekends. Zolciak addressed the ruling in a statement to the Daily Mail and on her Instagram Stories, calling the decision temporary and vowing to present her side in a full court hearing. She criticized the process, claiming the ruling was based on a flawed investigation by a guardian ad litem who had not spoken to her or her oldest sons in over a year.

She also accused Biermann of filing false motions to manipulate the legal process, stating that the senior judge’s decision was influenced by an alleged emergency motion designed to bypass their assigned judge. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star emphasized that she looks forward to a full hearing where she can present the truth. Biermann’s representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment. The custody battle is part of a broader escalation in tensions between the former couple.

Earlier this month, Biermann filed emergency motions accusing Zolciak of neglect and prioritizing her career over the children’s welfare. He claimed she was 'more selfishly concerned with her own image and work options' than their well-being and argued that all four children should live under one roof. Zolciak has two additional daughters, Brielle, 29, and Ariana, 24, from previous relationships, whom Biermann adopted after their 2011 marriage.

In court documents, Biermann alleged that Zolciak had been neglecting her parental responsibilities, describing her actions as 'blatant mismanagement.

' Zolciak denied these claims, stating that she had been working on TV shows to support her family and would not apologize for providing for her children. She accused Biermann of attempting to defame her character and vowed to fight the allegations, insisting that the truth would prevail. The latest development follows a mediation session in January, where the couple attempted to resolve their temporary custody agreement.

As the legal battle continues, both parties remain entrenched in their positions, with Zolciak determined to clear her name and Biermann pushing for full custody





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Kim Zolciak Kroy Biermann Custody Battle Legal Dispute Real Housewives Of Atlanta

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