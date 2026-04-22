Kim Zolciak’s Ex-Boyfriend ‘Big Poppa’ Lee Najjar Dies at 68

Lee Najjar, known as ‘Big Poppa’ from *The Real Housewives of Atlanta*, has died at the age of 68. He was a significant figure in Kim Zolciak’s early storyline on the show and was once described by her as the ‘love of her life.’

Lee Najjar , a prominent figure connected to the early seasons of Bravo’s *The Real Housewives of Atlanta*, has passed away at the age of 68.

Najjar, known affectionately as ‘Big Poppa’ within the show’s narrative, died on Saturday, April 18th, as confirmed by his daughter, Katelin Najjar, in a heartfelt Instagram post. The news was further corroborated by TMZ, which verified the passing with the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s office on Wednesday. While Najjar maintained a presence behind the scenes, he was a significant part of Kim Zolciak’s initial storyline on the reality television series, largely due to speculation surrounding his relationship with her.

He was often referenced as a potential benefactor, fueling discussions about a ‘sugar daddy’ dynamic. Najjar’s connection to Zolciak dates back to the show’s early years, and their relationship, though ultimately ending in 2009, was a frequent topic of conversation among viewers. Zolciak herself has spoken fondly of Najjar in the past, even going so far as to describe him as the ‘love of her life.

’ This declaration adds a layer of complexity to their history, suggesting a deep emotional connection despite the eventual separation. The circumstances surrounding Najjar’s death remain unknown at this time, and authorities are expected to release further details pending the completion of an investigation. His passing has prompted an outpouring of memories and condolences from those who knew him and from fans of *The Real Housewives of Atlanta* who remember his influence on the show’s early drama.

The impact of his relationship with Zolciak was substantial, contributing significantly to the show’s initial success and captivating audience interest. Beyond his association with the reality television world, Lee Najjar was a successful real estate mogul based in Atlanta. He built a considerable business and reputation within the local property market, demonstrating entrepreneurial acumen and a strong work ethic. Details regarding his business ventures and philanthropic activities are currently emerging as tributes pour in from colleagues and acquaintances.

His daughter, Katelin, has been understandably overwhelmed with grief and has requested privacy for the family during this difficult time. The legacy of ‘Big Poppa’ extends beyond his television connection, encompassing his professional achievements and the relationships he cultivated throughout his life. The news of his death serves as a reminder of the complexities of life and the enduring impact individuals can have on those around them.

The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available. The family appreciates the support and understanding shown by the public and the media





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