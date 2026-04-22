Kim Zolciak’s Ex-Boyfriend ‘Big Poppa’ Lee Najjar Dies at 68

Lee Najjar, known as 'Big Poppa' from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has died at the age of 68. His daughter, Katelin Najjar, confirmed the news on Instagram. Najjar was a significant figure in Kim Zolciak’s early storyline on the show.

Lee Najjar , known as ' Big Poppa ' from his connection to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has passed away at the age of 68. The news was shared by his daughter, Katelin Najjar, on Instagram, with confirmation of his death on Saturday, April 18th, coming from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

The cause of death remains undisclosed at this time. While Najjar never made on-screen appearances on the reality television show, he was a significant figure in the early storylines of Kim Zolciak, being identified as her alleged benefactor. Their relationship, though ultimately ending around 2009, was once described by Zolciak as involving the 'love of her life.

' Katelin Najjar honored her father with a touching Instagram Story, posting a black and white video montage of cherished moments they shared together, simply captioned 'I love you. ' She further shared a photograph of a heartfelt birthday card penned by her father, expressing how much she valued his thoughtful gestures. 'I loved when he wrote me cards, he knew it meant everything to me,' she wrote, highlighting the depth of their connection.

A close friend of Katelin’s, who considered the Najjar family a 'second family,' also shared a tribute, emphasizing the incredibly close relationship between Katelin and her father. This friend offered a rare insight into Lee Najjar’s life beyond his association with Zolciak, revealing a man who largely remained out of the public eye.

The tribute spoke of Najjar’s lasting impact, stating, 'It's so hard to imagine life without Lee, but who he was and what he meant to those who knew and loved him will never leave us. He had such a profound impact on my life, and I feel so fortunate to have shared so many unforgettable moments and life experiences with him and because of him.

' The friend’s post further detailed the unwavering support and love Najjar provided to Katelin throughout the years. '@Katelin-Najjar and Lee were incredibly close and shared a special bond. He would do anything to make her happy, including putting up with our shenanigans day in and day out for decades.

' This paints a picture of a devoted father who prioritized his daughter’s happiness and actively participated in her life. The passing of Lee Najjar marks the loss of a man who, while known to some through his connection to reality television, was clearly a deeply loved and influential figure in the lives of his family and friends. His legacy will undoubtedly live on through the memories and experiences shared by those who knew him best.

The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation, and further details will be released as they become available. The outpouring of support for Katelin and the Najjar family demonstrates the profound impact Lee had on those around him, solidifying his memory as a kind, loving, and devoted father and friend.

The news serves as a reminder of the personal stories often hidden behind the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, and the importance of cherishing the relationships that truly matter





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