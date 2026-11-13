Kimberley Butterfield Joins University of Sheffield AMRC Nuclear Manufacturing Work

Kimberley Butterfield, a project engineer at the University of Sheffield AMRC, is helping prove Rolls-Royce SMR modular nuclear manufacturing methods.

Kimberley Butterfield, a project engineer at the University of Sheffield AMRC, has moved from student to full-time professional in roughly one year, working on nuclear manufacturing technology just months after graduating. Her early career path, reported by Lucy Hilton, shows how a short placement can lead directly into advanced engineering research.

In the span of one year, Butterfield completed a one-week work placement, a summer placement, and then stepped into a full-time role as a project engineer. All of this happened during and immediately after the final year of her degree, based at the University of Sheffield AMRC in South Yorkshire.

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Rolls-Royce SMR Modular Manufacturing at Factory 2050

Soon after starting her full-time role, Butterfield worked on the Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor project, known as EXPERI. Rolls-Royce SMR's prototype module manufacture and test facility is housed in the AMRC's Factory 2050.

Rolls-Royce SMR nuclear plants will be built in parts. Transportable modules will be manufactured and tested in off-site factories, a method known as modularisation. The approach allows the plants to become operational more quickly than conventional nuclear plants, and it reduces cost and uncertainty for developers.

Working alongside the automated assembly team, Butterfield supported the build process. Her tasks included aligning component placement and verifying that components were manufactured precisely to design specifications.

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The team's work directly de-risks delivery. By proving out these manufacturing methods, the project helps move Rolls-Royce SMR from design and prototype stages to full modular assembly and power plant delivery.

Metrology Challenges in Large Volume Assembly

Butterfield says the assembly task is demanding because it requires multiple engineers working together. Teams must align multiple parts over a large working volume and meet tight tolerances.

She explained that metrology, the scientific study of measurement accuracy, precision, and repeatability, is used to guide the process. Before the measurement system starts capturing data, the metrologist must understand every aspect of the task. That work involves planning, data processing, and clear communication with the assembly team.

Butterfield said her earlier interest made the role a good fit. She had already developed awareness of and interest in nuclear manufacturing through modules completed at university. She described the work as a great opportunity to get into large volume metrology and to understand what it takes to produce a nuclear power site, with metrology as a critical component.

How Kimberley Butterfield Found Her Path to AMRC

Butterfield's route to the AMRC began at the White Rose Industrial Physics Academy (WRIPA) careers fair. A conversation with AMRC representative James Moore sparked her interest in manufacturing research.

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She originally chose physics at university, having grown up in the Middle East with an architect father and a cake business owner mother. She studied nuclear operations modules alongside her physics degree at the University of Leeds, and took modules offered by the school of chemical engineering. Those covered topics from how the physical reaction works to decommissioning nuclear power sites.

Butterfield said she did not fully understand manufacturing research until she spoke with Moore at the fair. She added that she did not grasp its full extent until she came in for her placements. Her first week-long placement later evolved into a summer internship and then a full-time position.

Towards the end of the Rolls-Royce SMR project, Butterfield conducted exploratory work on various metrology systems used for assisted module assembly. Her research brought her to AMRC Cymru to collaborate with Richard James, head of technology capability for assurance.

Metralis Project and Self-Monitoring Metrology

James was working on the Metralis project, which evaluates a novel prototype metrology system developed by K3Metrology (K3M), a spinout from the National Physical Laboratory (NPL). The system is designed to change how measurement accuracy is maintained during production.

Unlike conventional measurement equipment that relies on periodic calibration, the Metralis system continuously monitors its own accuracy during operation. It provides real-time estimates of measurement uncertainty.

According to the source, this self-monitoring capability unlocks automated decision-making on live data and enables brand-new manufacturing processes. For modular nuclear assembly, that means measurement can keep pace with the build rather than waiting for scheduled recalibration.