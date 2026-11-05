Kimberly Guilfoyle Returns to Florida After Resigning as US Ambassador to Greece

Kimberly Guilfoyle has returned to Florida following her resignation as US Ambassador to Greece. She is staying with ex-husband Eric Villency amid legal disputes and personal turmoil.

Kimberly Guilfoyle has returned to the United States and is currently staying with her ex-husband, Eric Villency, in Florida. This move follows her resignation from the position of US Ambassador to Greece last month. The former Fox News host left her post after a series of public scandals involving financial disputes and leaked text messages.

Guilfoyle Relocates to Florida Amidst Scandal Fallout

Kimberly Guilfoyle spent nearly three weeks at Jefferson House, the official residence in Athens, before departing on October 30. She flew back to Florida and is now residing at the home of Eric Villency. The two share a twenty-year-old son named Ronan. Insiders report that Villency has provided support during this difficult period. They share a genuine bond despite their previous marital separation.

Also read NTSB Investigates Florida Learjet Crash After Debris Pierces Home

The resignation came after revelations that Guilfoyle had asked Donald Trump donor Eric Deters to pay a $100,000 American Express credit card bill. She and her legal team claimed the text messages proving this request were AI-generated. Deters denied the allegations and has filed a defamation lawsuit. These events forced the fifty-seven-year-old to vacate her diplomatic post.

The Ambassador Role Was Tied to Trump Jr Relationship

Guilfoyle was offered the ambassadorship to Greece shortly after Donald Trump was elected president. Sources indicate the role was conveniently assigned to remove her from Palm Beach while keeping her within the Trump circle. This occurred while Donald Trump Jr was dating Bettina Anderson. Guilfoyle loved the position, but it also served as a way to avoid facing the aftermath of her breakup.

Advertisement

During her time as Ambassador, Guilfoyle lived in Jefferson House. The position came with a high salary and prestige. However, the position was ultimately untenable due to the controversy surrounding her conduct. The appointment was seen by some as a banishment rather than a promotion. It removed her from the immediate social circles in Florida where her personal life was a source of tension.

Financial Settlement and Housing Status Post-Resignation

Guilfoyle was bought out of an eight-and-a-half-million-dollar mansion in Jupiter, Florida. This property was shared with her ex-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr. She now needs to secure new housing as she reestablishes her life in the United States. The sale of the home was part of the separation agreement. She is currently looking for a new residence in the area.

The financial arrangements were finalized as she left Greece. The eight million dollar figure reflects her share of the property. She is now without a job or a romantic partner. Her immediate focus is on finding a new pad and managing the fallout from her public scandals. The transition has been abrupt and challenging for the former media personality.

Personal Scandals and Conflict with Donald Trump Jr

Guilfoyle had a six-year relationship with Donald Trump Jr. Their engagement ended amid his dating with Bettina Anderson. The former Fox News co-host was aware of the relationship early on. She reportedly viewed Anderson with hostility from the start. This tension has defined her recent public and private life.

Insiders claim Guilfoyle has scores to settle with various individuals. Eric Deters is one target due to the leaked texts. Another focus is Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson. Sources say she made efforts to disrupt their relationship. She allegedly teamed up with William Beau Wrigley to try to break them up.

Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson married in the Caribbean over the summer. Guilfoyle's attempts to interfere were unsuccessful. She is determined not to be seen as a loser in this situation. She is focusing on her social image and connections. The situation remains tense within her personal circle.

Future Plans and Public Perception Management

Guilfoyle is currently leaning on Eric Villency for support. She has publicly praised her relationship with him in the past. She told Greek broadcaster ANTI that she has a wonderful relationship with the father of her son. This bond provides some stability during her current transition. She is using this time to recalibrate her public standing.

She is making efforts to be seen with wealthy and influential men. This strategy aims to counter negative perceptions of her status. She wants to maintain a presence in the social scene. The return to Florida allows her to navigate these relationships more closely. Her next steps will likely involve public appearances and media engagement.

The situation in Greece is now closed with her departure. The focus has shifted entirely to her life in Florida. She faces an awkward future in social circles with her ex and his new wife. However, she remains focused on her personal narrative. The coming months will define her next career and personal moves.