Kimberly Mathers Arrested Again After DUI Crash

Kimberly Mathers, Eminem's ex-wife, has been arrested again, just two days after appearing in court following a shock DUI crash. She was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly hitting a parked car in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit. The latest arrest comes after Mathers pleaded no contest on Monday in connection with an incident on February 16, where she was accused of smashing her white Range Rover into a parked Dodge Ram. Parker, Mathers' son, was also in the vehicle with three of his friends to go shopping.

Kimberly Mathers , Eminem 's troubled ex-wife, has been arrested again, just two days after appearing in court following a shock DUI crash. She was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly hitting a parked car in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit .

The latest arrest comes after Mathers pleaded no contest on Monday in connection with an incident on February 16, where she was accused of smashing her white Range Rover into a parked Dodge Ram. Parker, Mathers' son, was also in the vehicle with three of his friends to go shopping. Mathers is also the mother of daughter Hailie Jade, 30, with the rapper whose real name is Marshall Mathers III.

Mathers was married to Eminem from 1999 to 2001, and they were married a second time for a few months in 2006. She has a history of legal troubles, including a DUI charge in 2003 and a failed attempt to stop her car from crashing into her garage door in 2007





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Kimberly Mathers Eminem DUI Crash Arrest Parker Hailie Jade Warren Michigan Chesterfield Township PD Macomb County Jail 21 Mile Zone Detroit Range Rover Dodge Ram Preliminary Breath Test Hooded Zip-Up Sweater Garage Door Neighbors Police Hospital Relationships Legal Troubles

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