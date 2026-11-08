Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes Clinch 2026 F1 Team Title

Mercedes secures the 2026 Constructors Championship with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell finishing fourth and fifth at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Mercedes secured the 2026 Formula One Constructors Championship following the conclusion of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, adding a team title to Kimi Antonelli's Drivers' Championship. The Silver Arrows confirmed their status as the reigning double champions of the 2026 season by maintaining a points advantage over their primary rivals, Scuderia Ferrari.

Kimi Antonelli finished in fifth place while George Russell crossed the line in fourth position. This solid result was sufficient for Mercedes to surpass Ferrari by the necessary three points, effectively locking in the championship trophy before the final races of the season concluded.

Also read Felipe Massa ‘convinced’ Kimi Antonelli will win multiple F1 Drivers’ Championships, but not for Mercedes

Antonelli's Championship Context

Despite celebrating the team victory, the atmosphere in the Mercedes garage was tense for Antonelli. The Italian driver had secured the Drivers' title in the previous round in Mexico, becoming the youngest champion in Formula One history at 20 years and 68 days old. He broke the long-standing record previously held by Sebastian Vettel, who claimed his title in 2010 at 23 years and 166 days.

Antonelli's record-breaking achievement highlights the rapid emergence of young talent in the sport. The margin by which he surpassed Vettel's record stands at 16 years, underscoring a significant shift in the demographic landscape of championship-winning drivers over the last decade and a half.

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Race Strategy and Car Issues

Antonelli's race in Brazil was marred by technical difficulties and handling issues that prevented him from challenging for a win. He initially managed to snatch the lead from Lando Norris and appeared comfortable in the front position during the early stages of the Grand Prix. However, the advantage disappeared following the first round of pit stops.

The driver reported that the rear of the car felt extremely unstable, particularly at high speeds. He specified that the issue was isolated to the left-hand corners, stating that the geometry of the rear suspension required immediate attention. The instability worsened until he spun off the track, which resulted in all four tires becoming flat-spotted.

Competitive Response in the Garage

Upon returning to the pit lane, Antonelli's demeanor was sharply focused on analysis rather than celebration. While his teammates, including George Russell, were immediately opening champagne bottles, Antonelli approached his engineers Bono and performance engineer Stephane. He demanded a detailed review of the telemetry data to understand exactly why the car had failed to maintain pace.

Television commentator Karun Chandhok observed that Antonelli was visibly frustrated by the result. Team communications staff were seen attempting to encourage the newly crowned champion to proceed to the podium ceremony, but Antonelli remained glued to the data, insisting on resolving the mechanical issues before participating in the victory celebrations.

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Post-Race Technical Statements

Following the race, Antonelli provided a technical explanation for the car's behavior, noting that the pace only returned after switching to a second set of tires. He described the handling characteristics as odd and untrustworthy, which ultimately led to the loss of position and the subsequent spin. The incident served as a stark reminder of the fine margins in Formula One.

Meanwhile, Ferrari did not pose a significant threat to Mercedes' championship hopes. Charles Leclerc finished in seventh place, and Lewis Hamilton took ninth, ensuring that no points swing could overturn Mercedes' lead. The team's ability to secure points despite Antonelli's struggles demonstrated the depth of their car development for the 2026 season.