Kimi Antonelli Makes History as Youngest F1 World Champion in Mexico

Kimi Antonelli becomes the youngest Formula One World Champion at 20 years old after a dramatic Mexico City Grand Prix finish securing the title.

Kimi Antonelli has made history by becoming the youngest winner of the Formula One World Champion ship. The young driver secured the title at the age of 20 years and 68 days. This historic achievement took place during the Mexico City Grand Prix. He became the first Italian to win the championship since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Emotional Victory In Mexico City

Audible sobbing echoed through the cockpit as Antonelli crossed the finish line. His race engineer Peter Bonnington shouted Champion of the World over the radio. The tension of the weekend finally overwhelmed the young driver. He admitted that the pressure had got to him by the end of the race.

Also read Kimi Antonelli becomes F1 world champion as Max Verstappen wins Mexico City Grand Prix

Antonelli finished third in the race behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Both giants with 11 titles between them lifted him onto their shoulders. Nessun Dorma played on the podium as Puccini bowed his knee to the new champion. His family including his father Marco and mother Veronica watched from the stands.

Dramatic Start And Technical Failures

The race was delayed by 33 minutes due to a high-speed crash involving Valtteri Bottas. The Finn suffered a suspension failure that tore his front left wheel away. The red flag allowed Antonelli to prepare for a second start from fourth place.

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Further delays occurred when Arvid Lindblad was punted into the air by Oscar Piastri. A safety car was deployed before the race could restart. Antonelli maintained his composure despite the interruptions and the hot thin air of the sprawling city.

Championship Deciding Moments

Antonelli started on the second row alongside Charles Leclerc. Pole-sitter Hamilton and George Russell were in front. One of the front two drivers had to win for Antonelli to lose the title. Russell needed to finish outside the top nine if he won. Hamilton needed to finish outside the top ten if he won.

Leclerc used Russell's slipstream to press his claims at Turn four. The two Ferraris tangled wheel to wheel. Leclerc cut across the grass into the lead. Hamilton argued he was pushed off by his teammate. The stewards issued a five-second penalty to Leclerc.

Legacy And Historical Significance

Antonelli's calm demeanor contrasted with the wailing and emotional release after the race. He held fourth position at the start of the race. Verstappen cashed in on the Ferrari squabble to take second place. Hamilton fell back but passed Leclerc at a restart.

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The victory cements Antonelli's place in Formula One history. He joins an exclusive club of champions led by legends like Verstappen and Hamilton. The operatic tribute on the podium highlighted the cultural significance of the Italian winner. Antonelli's journey from the grid to the top of the world was completed in Mexico.